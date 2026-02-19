New Delhi [India], February 19 (ANI): Indian GI Coffee features prominently at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 following the launch of 'Bharat GI', a national umbrella intellectual property initiative. Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google, stopped by to have a cup of coffee at the Bharat GI Coffee Lounge in Bharat Mandapam.

Sharing the highlight on X, Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, said, "When @SundarPichai drops by for a sip, you know it's truly worth it! The world is raising a cup to Bharat GI Coffee at #IndiaAIImpactSummit2026. Bharat GI Coffee Lounge, Bharat Mandapam (Hall 14, First Floor),17-20 February."

Also Read | Indian Security Agencies Warn of Resurgent Militancy Following Muhammad Yunus's Provocative 'Seven Sisters' Comments.

Piyush Goyal announced the launch on Tuesday on X, stating that the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) introduced the brand to take India's legacy to a global audience. Positioned as "A World Exclusive," the initiative seeks to provide Geographical Indication (GI) products with international recognition and premium positioning.

"Dear world, ready for a cup of something truly exclusive? India's GI products carry centuries of skill, community knowledge, and geography that cannot be replicated. To take this legacy global, @DPIITGoI has launched Bharat GI, a national umbrella IP positioned as "A World Exclusive", at the #IndiaAIImpactSummit2026 today. We begin with Indian GI Coffee, inviting the world to experience Bharat through aroma, flavour, and authenticity. Through Bharat GI, we are poised to give India's exclusive products the global recognition and premium positioning they deserve. Drop by and celebrate India's exclusivity at: Bharat GI Coffee Lounge, Bharat Mandapam (Hall 14, First Floor), 17-20 February," the Union Minister said on X.

Also Read | Sri Lanka National Cricket Team vs Zimbabwe National Cricket Team Scorecard, T20 World Cup 2026.

The India AI Impact Expo 2026 is being held from February 16-21, alongside the India AI Impact Summit, at Bharat Mandapam. The Expo will serve as a national demonstration of AI in action, where policy meets practice, innovation meets scale, and technology meets the everyday citizen.

Spread across 10 arenas covering more than 70,000 square metres, the Expo will bring together global technology firms, startups, academia and research institutions, Union Ministries, State Governments, and international partners. The Expo will also feature 13 country pavilions, showcasing international collaboration in the AI ecosystem. These include pavilions from Australia, Japan, Russia, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Serbia, Estonia, Tajikistan, and Africa.

The Expo will host over 300 curated exhibition pavilions and live demonstrations, organised into three thematic chakras: People, Planet, and Progress. In addition, the Expo will feature over 600 high-potential startups, many of them developing globally relevant, population-scale solutions. These startups will demonstrate working solutions that are already deployed in real-world settings.

The India AI Impact Expo 2026 is expected to attract over 2.5 lakh visitors, including international delegates. The event aims to foster new partnerships and create business opportunities within the global AI ecosystem.

Over 500 sessions will be organised, featuring more than 3250 visionary speakers and panel members. These sessions will focus on acknowledging the transformative impact of AI across sectors and deliberating on future actions to ensure that Artificial Intelligence benefits every global citizen. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)