Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 5: Klassroom Edutech, a Mumbai-based Education start-up, has received investment from Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty.

Founded in 2016 by Alka Javeri, Dhruv Javeri, and Dhumil Javeri who have been educators for over a period of 20 years introduced Klassroom Edutech which operates as a hybrid tutoring platform for standards 6th to 12th , IIT JEE, NEET, CA and CS to provide accessible, flexible, and affordable education for Indian students. Its strategy combines offline centres and online technology, catering to over 60,000 students across 500 cities via a network of 150 offline centres reflecting a remarkable 10X revenue growth in the last two years.

Since its inception in 2016, Klassroom Edutech has attracted substantial investments from the likes of ah! Ventures Angel Fund, Hem Angels, Pavan Bakeri (Managing Director, Bakeri Group), Kishore Ganji (Founder, Astir Ventures) among others, amassing a total of $1 million in funding.

Shetty's direct engagement is projected to boost the start-up's social initiatives aimed at bridging the education gap for underprivileged students in India. This is facilitated through partnerships with social trusts and NGOs. In particular, the launch of the Suniel Shetty Scholarship Scheme and the "Happy Schools" program, aimed at fostering a joyful learning environment, is part of their commitment to social impact.

"I'm delighted to be a part of Klassroom, as they're making a real impact by implementing the NEP 2020's innovative teaching methods. Together, let's empower the next generation with a joyful learning experience." - Suniel Shetty

"We warmly welcome Mr. Suniel Shetty to the Klassroom family. His presence will support the expansion of Klassroom learning centres and increase user engagement on the learning app so that millions of students can benefit from the platform." Klassroom Edutech's Executive Chairman, Alka Javeri.

In accordance with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, Klassroom Edutech has also been developing digital resources to be utilized in over 2,650 government schools.

Over the next five years, the company aims to impact 20 million students and expand its reach by threefold each year. This dedication is further emphasized by the goal to enrol approximately 500,000 students within the next year through its social initiative programs.

Given the recent backing, Klassroom Edutech is poised for substantial growth, reflecting a promising future for India's education sector.

