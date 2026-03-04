The Indian national cricket team is set to face defending champions England in the second semi-final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, 5 March. Under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav, the Men in Blue enter the knockout stage with significant momentum following a clinical five-wicket victory over the West Indies in their final Super Eight fixture. With a place in the Ahmedabad final at stake, the Indian team management faces a tactical dilemma regarding their spin combination on a traditionally high-scoring Mumbai surface. Mumbai Weather and Rain Forecast for India vs England T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Match.

Top Order

India are expected to retain their new-look opening partnership of Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma. Samson arrives in Mumbai in the form of his life, having struck a match-winning, unbeaten 97 against the West Indies to secure India’s semi-final berth. His ability to anchor the innings while maintaining a high strike rate has provided the stability India lacked in earlier stages.

Despite holding the world number one ranking in T20I batting, Abhishek Sharma remains under scrutiny following a string of low scores. However, team management, led by head coach Gautam Gambhir, is likely to back the left-hander for his explosive potential during the powerplay, especially given the short boundaries at the Wankhede.

Middle-Order

Captain Suryakumar Yadav will lead the middle order on his home ground. While his personal form has fluctuated during the tournament, his familiarity with the Wankhede conditions makes him the team's most vital asset. Ishan Kishan, who has successfully transitioned to the number three spot, will look to continue his aggressive approach against England’s pace attack.

The all-round duo of Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel remains the backbone of the side. Pandya, currently the world’s number two T20I all-rounder, has been praised for his big match temperament, while Axar’s disciplined left-arm spin will be crucial in containing an England middle order led by Harry Brook. Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan, Abhishek Sharma Visit Shri Siddhivinayak Temple Ahead of IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final.

Bowlers

The primary selection headache involves the specialist spin slot. Varun Chakaravarthy, the top-ranked T20I bowler, has been a mainstay throughout the campaign but struggled for rhythm in the latter stages of the Super Eight.

The bounce and pace offered by the Wankhede pitch have led to calls for the inclusion of wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav. However, Chakaravarthy’s superior head-to-head record against several key English batters may see him retained in a winning combination that has served India well throughout the tournament.

India Likely XI: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy/Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, and Arshdeep Singh

