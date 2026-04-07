PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 7: Superhealth, India's first zero-wait, zero-commission hospital network shared updates from the first 6 months of operations of its first hospital in Bangalore, India. The report demonstrates that when financial incentives are structurally removed from clinical decision-making, households experience measurable and replicable reductions in both unnecessary procedures and out-of-pocket healthcare expenditure.

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In six months of operation Superhealth's 50,000 subscribers collectively saved over ₹200 crores in healthcare spends. This is due to 3 main things:

1. Superhealth VIP Pass the most magical way to access healthcare services 2. Up to 50 % lower surgery prescriptions. Zero Commission doctors who prescribed 50% less surgical procedures than the industry3. Fixed all inclusive prices that are 40% lower than corporate hospitals"We are fundamentally rebuilding the healthcare system by making it radically honest and magically simple. This is the first of many updates we will publish as we continue our mission to fix healthcare for everyone in our country. Superhealth today demonstrates that you can deliver exceptional experiences like zero wait time, zero commission doctors, fixed prices, only private rooms and magic discharge, along with the highest quality of care while saving over 200 crores in just the first 6 months itself. This just tells you how much inefficiency exists in the system today." - Varun Dubey, CEO and Founder of Superhealth Hospital

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THE HONEST HEALTHCARE MODEL: THREE CORE COMMITMENTS 1. Zero Commission, Zero Referrals: Superhealth has full time doctors on salary and ESOP. There are no Minimum Guarantees or Fee for service type of commission at Superhealth although these are the norm across the industry. Superhealth also does not pay any referrals commissions to external parties like ambulances or clinics to refer patients, another practice that is unethical but widespread in the industry. Thus doctors at Superhealth are free from any kind of commercial pressures and have complete freedom to focus only on one thing, delivering the best clinical care to you and your loved ones.

2. Fixed, All Inclusive Prices: Superhealth provides a radical single all inclusive prices to surgeries upfront so customers can make an informed decision. This transparency also helps insurance providers deliver a better experience to their customers who are at Superhealth. Specifically,

- There are no additional charges for consumables of pharmacy which often hospitals charge later at discharge- The price does not change basis case complexity, this can often happen in other hospitals - The price does not change even if the doctor determines extra days of stay for clinical safety - Surgeries at Superhealth on average cost 40% less compared other corporate hospitals 3. Full-stack clinical infrastructure. The hospital operates high-end OTs, advanced ICUs, and fully in-house radiology and pathology designed to handle emergencies, critical care, and complex surgical cases within the same building where members consult.

BRINGING EXTREME SIMPLICITY TO HEALTHCARE

Healthcare gets complicated before treatment even starts. Multiple consultations. Unclear pricing. Delayed decisions. Uncertainty about what's actually needed. This model eliminates that complexity entirely. Members know exactly where to go, who to see, and what it costs upfront. No per-visit math. No hesitation before booking. No ambiguity in decisions. Behaviour changes as a result.

Younger members (18-40, 47% of the member base) stop waiting for symptoms to worsen. They engage early and consistently because access is already covered. Routine becomes the default.

Older members gain differently. As needs grow, the system stays simple. The 51-60 cohort averages ₹40,000 in annual savings; the 61-70 cohort exceeds ₹50,000. Not from lower prices -- from earlier, clearer decisions made without friction.

The shift is simple but fundamental. From wondering whether to consult to just consulting. From reacting late to acting early. From uncertain costs to predictable care. Extreme simplicity doesn't just save money. It changes the relationship people have with their own health.

What the Data Shows

Forty-two percent of patients who came for a second opinion after being advised surgery elsewhere were told they did not need the procedure. At Superhealth, recommending against surgery carries no financial cost to the physician. What follows is a clinical recommendation. The Honest Second Opinion service is free for all patients.

Women save more per member than men across the 18-30, 41-50, and 51-60 age brackets. After 50, women become the majority primary account holders, managing household healthcare decisions with measurably better outcomes. The model removed the barriers that disproportionately stopped them from engaging, and they engaged more effectively than anyone else.

More than half of new members now arrive through word of mouth. One patient telling another that the experience held up and the numbers were real.

Healthcare in India has been broken for a long time. Not because the people in it don't care. Because the system was never built for care. It was built for throughput, for procedures, for margins.

Fixing it is a full-stack problem. A better app doesn't fix it. A cheaper consultation doesn't fix it. You have to rebuild the hardware -- the hospital, the compensation model, the pricing, the operating system. All of it. Together.

That is what Superhealth has done in six months.

The question is no longer whether this model works. It is how fast it scales.

CLINICAL ILLUSTRATIONS: FOUR LIVES, ONE MODEL

Case A -- A Pacemaker That Was Never Needed A young woman of 21 was advised to get a pacemaker, a decision that would have meant nearly ₹15 lakh upfront and multiple replacements over her lifetime. At Superhealth, a multidisciplinary team reviewed her case in detail and identified the real cause: a combination of acne/ incompatible medications disrupting her heart rhythm. The prescriptions were corrected, and her condition resolved. No surgery. No implant. As a VIP Pass member, her consultations and diagnostics, worth ₹35,000, were fully covered.

Case B -- 24year old terrified of Becoming Dependent on Others A physiotherapist in her mid-twenties with bilateral meniscus tears consulted four surgeons, all of whom recommended immediate surgery. None addressed what mattered most to her was maintaining independence. At Superhealth, a staged approach was designed: one knee at a time, with recovery in between. She underwent her first surgery in December 2025 and returned voluntarily for the second in March 2026. Her total OPD savings: ₹2.56 lakh on her Superhealth VIP plan. Her reason for returning was simpler: it was the first time she felt heard.

Case C -- One Diagnosis of Fatty Liver That Revealed Five Conditions A man in his early fifties came in with mild indigestion. Initial findings suggested early-stage fatty liver, but a deeper review uncovered a more complex picture: gallstones, a hernia, prostate enlargement, and a prior cardiac condition. Instead of fragmented care, a coordinated team performed a single, minimally invasive surgical session addressing the most urgent issues. The approach reduced overall risk, hospital time, and recovery burden turning one symptom into a complete, efficient intervention.

Case D: In India, Hysterectomies Prescribed Like Haircuts. Honest Second Opinion Changed That. Nearly 60% of hysterectomies in India are performed in private healthcare settings, with clinical reviews and industry bodies including FOGSI raising concerns that a significant proportion may be unnecessary.

For many women, the pathway to surgery remains inadequate. Recommendations are sometimes made without comprehensive diagnostics or second opinions, turning what should be a carefully evaluated clinical decision into a premature intervention.

Varsha Raghavendra, 38, endured three years of abdominal pain and blanket hysterectomy advice from multiple doctors. No exams. No scans. Just pressure.She joined Superhealth's VIP Pass. Scans revealed fibroids and a small hernia. AI analysis flagged intervention. Salaried doctors said wait: monitor fibroids, rescan next year, no active hernia issues.In a commission-free system, "wait" costs doctors nothing, so patients hear it when true. Varsha saved ₹10k-15k in diagnostics (VIP-covered) and avoided unnecessary surgery she'd been pushed toward for years.

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