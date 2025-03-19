PRNewswire

San Jose (California) [US], March 19: GTC 2025 Conference - Supermicro, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI) a Total IT Solution Provider for AI/ML, HPC, Cloud, Storage, and 5G/Edge, today announced support for the new NVIDIA RTX PRO™ 6000 Blackwell Server Edition GPUs on a range of workload-optimized GPU servers and workstations. Specifically optimized for the NVIDIA Blackwell generation of PCIe GPUs, the broad range of Supermicro servers will enable more enterprises to leverage accelerated computing for LLM-inference and fine-tuning, agentic AI, visualization, graphics & rendering, and virtualization. Many Supermicro GPU-optimized systems are NVIDIA Certified, guaranteeing compatibility and support for NVIDIA AI Enterprise to simplify the process of developing and deploying production AI.

With a Broad Range of Form Factors, Supermicro's Expanded Portfolio of PCIe GPU Systems Can Scale to the Most Demanding Data Center Requirements, with up to 10 Double Width GPUs to Low Power Intelligent Edge Systems Providing Maximum Flexibility and Optimization for Enterprise AI LLM-Inference Workloads.

"Supermicro leads the industry with its broad portfolio of application optimized GPU servers that can be deployed in a wide range of enterprise environments with very short lead times," said Charles Liang, president and CEO of Supermicro. "Our support for the NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition GPU adds yet another dimension of performance and flexibility for customers looking to deploy the latest in accelerated computing capabilities from the data center to the intelligent edge. Supermicro's broad range of PCIe GPU-optimized products also support NVIDIA H200 NVL in 2-way and 4-way NVIDIA NVLink™ configurations to maximize inference performance for today's state-of-the-art AI models, as well as accelerating HPC workloads."

For more information, please visit https://www.supermicro.com/en/accelerators/nvidia/pcie-gpu.

The NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition is a universal GPU, optimized for both AI and graphics workloads. The new GPU features significantly enhanced performance compared to the prior generation NVIDIA L40S, including faster GDDR7 memory and 2x more memory capacity, PCIe 5.0 interface support to allow faster GPU-CPU communication, and new Multi-Instance GPU (MIG) capabilities to allow for sharing of a single GPU across up to 4 fully-isolated instances. In addition, Supermicro GPU-optimized systems are designed to also support NVIDIA SuperNICs such as NVIDIA BlueField®-3 and NVIDIA ConnectX®-8 for the best infrastructure scaling and GPU clustering with NVIDIA Quantum InfiniBand and NVIDIA Spectrum Ethernet.

"The NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition is the ultimate data center GPU for AI and visual computing, offering unprecedented acceleration for the most demanding workloads," said Bob Pette, Vice President of Enterprise Platforms at NVIDIA. "The NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition expands Supermicro's broad lineup of NVIDIA-accelerated systems to speed virtually every workload across AI development and inference."

In addition to the enterprise-grade NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition, selected Supermicro workstations will also support the new NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Workstation Edition and NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Max-Q Workstation Edition, the most powerful professional-grade GPUs for AI processing and development, 3D rendering, media, and content creation workloads.

Supermicro system families supporting the new GPUs include the following:

NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition

5U PCIe GPU - Highly flexible, thermally optimized architectures designed to support up to 10 GPUs in a single chassis with air cooling. Systems feature dual-socket CPUs and PCIe 5.0 expansion to facilitate high speed networking. Key workloads include AI inference and fine-tuning, 3D rendering, digital twin, scientific simulation, and cloud gaming.

NVIDIA MGX™ - GPU-optimized systems based on NVIDIA modular reference design, supporting up to 4 GPUs in 2U or 8 GPUs in 4U to support industrial automation, scientific modeling, HPC, and AI inference applications.

3U Edge-optimized PCIe GPU - Compact form factor designed for edge data center deployments and supporting up to 8 double-width or 19 single-width GPUs per system. Key workloads include EDA, scientific modeling, and edge AI inferencing.

SuperBlade®- Density-optimized and energy-efficient multi-node architecture designed for maximum rack density, with up to 120 GPUs per rack.

Rackmount Workstation - Workstation performance and flexibility in a rackmount form factor, offering increased density and security for organizations looking to utilize centralized resources.

NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Workstation Edition and NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Max-Q Workstation Edition

Tower Workstation - A range of desktop and under-desk form factors designed for AI, 3D media, and simulation applications, ideal for AI developers, creative studios, educational institutions, field offices, and laboratories.

Supporting other currently available GPUs including H200/H100 NVL, L40S, L4, and more:

4U GPU-optimized - Up to 10 double-width GPUs with single root and dual root configurations available, as well as tower GPU servers supporting up to 4 double-width GPUs.

1U and 2U MGX™ - Compact GPU-optimized systems based on NVIDIA's modular reference design with up to 4 double-width GPUs.

1U and 2U rackmount platforms - Flagship-performance Hyper and Hyper-E, and Cloud Data Center optimized CloudDC supporting up to 4 double-width or 8 single-width GPUs.

Multi-processor - 4 and 8-socket architectures designed for maximum memory and I/O density with up to 2 double-width GPUs in 2U or 12 double-width GPUs in 6U.

Edge - Compact edge box PCs supporting 1 double-width GPU or 2 single-width GPUs.

About Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Supermicro (NASDAQ: SMCI) is a global leader in Application-Optimized Total IT Solutions. Founded and operating in San Jose, California, Supermicro is committed to delivering first-to-market innovation for Enterprise, Cloud, AI, and 5G Telco/Edge IT Infrastructure. We are a Total IT Solutions manufacturer with server, AI, storage, IoT, switch systems, software, and support services. Supermicro's motherboard, power, and chassis design expertise further enables our development and production, enabling next-generation innovation from cloud to edge for our global customers. Our products are designed and manufactured in-house (in the US, Asia, and the Netherlands), leveraging global operations for scale and efficiency and optimized to improve TCO and reduce environmental impact (Green Computing). The award-winning portfolio of Server Building Block Solutions® allows customers to optimize for their exact workload and application by selecting from a broad family of systems built from our flexible and reusable building blocks that support a comprehensive set of form factors, processors, memory, GPUs, storage, networking, power, and cooling solutions (air-conditioned, free air cooling or liquid cooling).

Supermicro, Server Building Block Solutions, and We Keep IT Green are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Super Micro Computer, Inc.

All other brands, names, and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

