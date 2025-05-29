VMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 29: Supreme Facility Management Limited (NSE - SFML), one of the leading players in the facility management sector, has announced its Audited Financial Results for H2 FY25.

H2 FY25 Standalone key financial highlights:

* Total Income of Rs 169.28 Cr, YoY growth of 3.20%* EBITDA of Rs 16.43 Cr, YoY growth of 22.12%* EBITDA Margin (%) of 9.70%, YoY growth of 150 BPS* Net Profit of Rs 2.78 Cr, YoY growth of 12.11%* Net Profit Margin (%) of 1.64%, YoY growth of 13 BPS* EPS of Rs 1.38, YoY growth of 1.47%

FY25 Standalone Key Financial highlights:

* Total Income of Rs 331.57 Cr, YoY growth of 12.15%* EBITDA of Rs 32.95 Cr, YoY growth of 27.02%* EBITDA Margin (%) of 9.94%, YoY growth of 117 BPS* Net Profit of Rs 6.79 Cr, YoY growth of 95.04%* Net Profit Margin (%) of 2.05%, YoY growth of 87 BPS* EPS of Rs 3.37, YoY growth of 76.55%

H2 FY25 Consolidated Key Financial Highlights:

* Total Income of Rs 202.72 Cr, YoY growth of 2.62%* EBITDA of Rs 17.67 Cr, YoY growth of 13.05%* EBITDA Margin (%) of 8.72%, YoY growth of 80 BPS* Net Profit of Rs 3.15 Cr, YoY change of -6.47%* Net Profit Margin (%) of 1.55%, YoY change of - 15 BPS* EPS of Rs 1.56, YoY change of -15.33%

H2 FY25 Consolidated Key Financial Highlights:

* Total Income of Rs 403.49 Cr, YoY growth of 13.04%* EBITDA of Rs 36.29 Cr, YoY growth of 22.49%* EBITDA Margin (%) of 8.99%, YoY growth of 69 BPS* Net Profit of Rs 7.95 Cr, YoY growth of 59.19%* Net Profit Margin (%) of 1.97%, YoY growth of 57 BPS* EPS of Rs 3.94, YoY growth of 44.10%

FY25 Consolidated Highlights:

Segment-wise Revenue Breakdown:

* Integrated Facility Management: Rs298.84 Cr, contributing 74.46% of revenue.

* Employee Transportation: Rs85.89 Cr, contributing 21.40% of revenue.

* Production Support Services: Rs16.63 Cr, contributing 4.14% of revenue.

Commenting on the Performance Amol Shingate, CEO of Supreme Facility Management Limited, said, "I am proud to share that this year, Supreme Facility Management Limited has delivered strong and encouraging business performance, driven by our unwavering commitment to operational excellence and client satisfaction. Our focused efforts on expanding and optimizing our service offerings have not only strengthened our market position but also improved our profitability and efficiency.

Sustainability remains central to our business strategy. We are dedicated to implementing environmentally responsible practices across all areas of our operations. This includes green building services, energy-efficient facility management, and eco-conscious transportation solutions that support our clients in reducing their environmental footprint.

Looking ahead, I am confident that by focusing on sustainability and operational excellence, we will continue to grow responsibly and strengthen our position as one of the trusted partners across multiple industries."

