Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 10: Supreme Power Equipment Limited (NSE - SUPREMEPWR), one of the leading players in the power and distribution transformer manufacturing industry, announced its Unaudited Financial Results for Q3 & 9M FY26.

Key Consolidated Financial Highlights

Q3 FY26

- Total Income of ₹36.03 Cr, YoY growth of 14.83%

- EBITDA of ₹5.28 Cr

- Net Profit of ₹3.38 Cr, YoY growth of 6.34%

- EPS of ₹1.35, YoY growth of 6.30%

9M FY26

- Total Income of ₹111.38 Cr, YoY growth of 23.78%

- EBITDA of ₹19.56 Cr, YoY growth of 12.68%

- Net Profit of ₹ 12.78 Cr, YoY growth of 23.66%

- EPS of ₹ 5.12, YoY growth of 23.67%

Key Standalone Financial Highlights

Q3 FY26

- Total Income of ₹38.61 Cr, YoY growth of 27.76%

- EBITDA of ₹4.65 Cr

- Net Profit of ₹3.38 Cr, YoY growth of 6.34%

- EPS of ₹1.35, YoY growth of 6.30%

9M FY26

- Total Income of ₹120.23 Cr, YoY growth of 38.27%

- EBITDA of ₹18.15 Cr, YoY growth of 19.27%

- Net Profit of ₹12.79 Cr, YoY growth of 23.66%

- EPS of ₹5.12, YoY growth of 23.67%

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Vee Rajmohan, Chairman and Managing Director of Supreme Power Equipment Limited said, "We are pleased to share that we delivered a steady financial performance during Q3 and 9M FY26, with consolidated 9M income and profitability standing at ₹111.38 Cr and ₹12.78 Cr respectively, reflecting continued operational discipline and execution strength.

During the quarter, we strengthened our southern market presence through multiple EPC order wins in Karnataka and secured distribution transformer orders from Tamil Nadu utility projects, highlighting sustained demand across transmission and distribution infrastructure. The MSME Ratna Award received during the quarter further reinforces our focus on engineering excellence, product quality, and manufacturing capabilities.

The Indian power infrastructure sector continues to witness steady growth driven by rising electricity demand, renewable energy integration, and ongoing investments in transmission and distribution networks. With a healthy order pipeline and favorable sector outlook, we remain focused on strengthening execution capabilities, expanding our product portfolio, and building long-term partnerships across utilities and EPC segments."

Q3 FY26 Operational Highlights

Multiple Orders from EPC Companies in Karnataka

- Clients: Multiple EPC Companies based in Karnataka (including Bangalore)

- Total Order Value: ₹24.63 Cr (approx.)

- Scope: 2 Nos. 20 MVA, 110/11 kV Power Transformers, 8 Nos. 20 MVA, 66/11 kV Power Transformers

- Execution Timeline: 8-9 months (approx.)

TNPDCL Distribution Transformer Order

- Client: Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL)

- ₹2.69 Cr - Order to Supreme Power Equipment Limited

- ₹1.50 Cr - Order executed through Danya Electric Company (entity under significant control)

- Scope: Supply of 75 Nos. 100 kVA, 11 kV Distribution Transformers

- Execution Timeline: Within 4 months (approx.)

MSME Ratna Award 2025 - Corporate Recognition

- Recognised by the Chamber of Indian Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises at the MSME Ratna Awards - 2025 (Addition-II)

- Category: Electronics Innovation and Engineering Excellence

