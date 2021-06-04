New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI/Mediawire): Here's unveiling the Times 50 Most Desirable Men 2020 list. On the coveted list are men under 40 across various fields who have created an impact and won our hearts - from newcomers who have made a mark to those who have been loved for years.

The ranking is based on votes cast in an online poll, along with inputs from an internal jury.

Sushant Singh Rajput, the charming actor who was both a philosopher and artiste, a rare celebrity with the mindset of an astronomer and astrophysicist, tops the list this year. The talented star wasn't your run-of-the-mill 'hero', and while he loved cinema and was passionate about his craft, his world didn't stop at just that.

His love for gazing at celestial bodies through his telescope illustrated how he was a curious mind and an explorer at heart. His sudden loss left his fans and admirers overwhelmed with grief, nostalgia, and pain, and today, though he is no longer amidst us, he has become a larger-than-life persona, one who will continue to live in our memories for a long, long time.

A superficial reading of the word 'desirable' would have you think it is all about physical appeal and glamour. But it's not just about charm, physique or good looks. It is also about how much you think about a person, about the mind space an individual occupies. And who has occupied a greater mind space this past year than Sushant?

Also in the top 10 are - Vijay Deverakonda (Hyderabad Times Most Desirable Man 2020) at number 2, Aditya Roy Kapur at number 3, Vicky Kaushal at number 4 and Dulquer Salmaan (Kochi Times Most Desirable Man 2020) at number 5.

Virat Kohli, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh, Gurfateh Singh Pirzada, Sidharth Malhotra take the sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth and tenth place, respectively. Some of the new entrants on this list include Gurfateh Singh Pirzada, Ishwak Singh, Pavail Gulati, Aly Goni, Armaan Malik and Shubman Gill, among others.

Watch The Times 50 Most Desirable Men 2020 on June 5, at 10.30 pm on Zoom

Watch a video on the winners here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2Basqh6V_zc

This story is provided by Mediawire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Mediawire)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)