PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 18: Swastika Castal Limited, one of the leading manufacturers of aluminium castings, Headquartered in Vadodara, Gujarat, the company is known for its expertise in sand casting, gravity die casting, and centrifugal casting, has announced the opening of its IPO on July 21, 2025, with a proposed issue size of ₹14.07 Crores, and the shares are proposed to be listed on the SME Platform of BSE Limited (BSE SME).

Also Read | Perplexity AI Surpasses OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Claiming Top Spot in Apple App Store Among Free Apps, Abrupt Surge Follows After Airtel Announces Free Access to Perplexity Pro: Report.

Equity Share Allocation

* Market Maker - 1,10,000 Equity Shares

Also Read | 'Saiyaara' Full Movie Leaked on Tamilrockers, Movierulz & Telegram Channels for Free Download & Watch Online; Is Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's Film Latest Victim of Piracy?.

* Retail Individual Investors (RII) - 10,28,000 Equity Shares

* Others - 10,26,000 Equity Shares

The net proceeds from the IPO will be utilised towards capital expenditure for the acquisition of plant & machinery and the construction of sheds & buildings, meeting working capital requirements, and general corporate purposes.

The issue will open for public subscription on Monday, July 21, 2025, and close on Wednesday, July 23, 2025.

Horizon Management Private Limited is the Lead Manager to the issue, and Accurate Securities & Registry Private Limited is the Registrar to the issue.

Mr. Varun Sharda, Promoter and Managing Director of Swastika Castal Limited, expressed: "Swastika Castal Limited's entry into the capital markets marks a pivotal milestone in our journey of precision engineering, innovation, and global expansion. Over the years, we have established ourselves as a trusted manufacturer of high-precision aluminium castings, serving mission-critical industries across India, Europe, Japan, and the USA.

With deep expertise in sand, gravity die, and centrifugal casting, supported by advanced manufacturing systems and ISO-certified processes, we deliver tailored, high-performance solutions to sectors like automotive, railways, power transmission, and oil & gas.

Highlights:

* Fresh Issue Size - 21,64,000 Equity Shares of ₹ 10 each

* Issue Size - ₹ 14.07 Crores

* Issue Price - ₹ 65 Per Share

* Lot Size - 2,000 Equity Shares

Our journey has been shaped by continuous investment in advanced machinery, skilled manpower, and rigorous testing systems that meet global quality standards. Guided by experienced leadership, we consistently provide reliable and precise solutions to diverse clients.

The capital raised from this IPO will enable us to expand manufacturing infrastructure, enhance working capital, and strengthen our global presence. As we enter this new growth phase, we remain committed to creating lasting value and reinforcing Swastika Castal's reputation as a trusted leader in aluminium castings aligned with the 'Make in India' vision."

Mr. Sanjay Dubey, Chief executive officer of Horizon Management Private Limited said,"The aluminium casting industry is poised for significant growth driven by increasing industrialization, infrastructure development, and rising demand in sectors such as automotive, railways, power transmission, and heavy machinery. Advances in manufacturing technologies and a push for higher precision and quality are further expanding the market potential both domestically and globally.

In this context, companies that leverage technological innovation and maintain rigorous quality standards are best positioned to capitalize on the growing opportunities. Swastika Castal Limited, with its focus on precision engineering and commitment to quality, is well placed to benefit from these industry tailwinds.

We are happy to be a part of Swastika Castal Limited's IPO journey and confident that the capital raised will help them strengthen their operational capabilities and scale their presence in a rapidly evolving market. This partnership represents an exciting opportunity to support a company poised for sustainable growth and value creation."

About The Company:

Swastika Castal Limited is one of leading manufacturers of aluminium castings, recognized for its expertise in a wide range of casting techniques including sand casting, gravity die casting, and centrifugal casting. Backed by a skilled technical team and ISO 9001:2008 certified processes, the company delivers consistent quality and customized solutions, earning the trust of multinational clients across the globe. Swastika supplies ready-to-use aluminium components to customers in India, Europe, Japan, and the USA, catering to critical sectors such as automotive, railways, textiles, electricals, and power transmission. Its robust manufacturing ecosystem, built on advanced technology, modern machinery, and rigorous testing infrastructure, has positioned the company as a globally competitive and trusted supplier in the aluminium casting industry. Through its focus on engineering excellence, operational precision, and customer-centric innovation, Swastika Castal continues to strengthen its presence in both domestic and international markets.

In FY25 the company recorded a Revenue of ₹ 2,966.12 Lakhs, EBITDA of ₹ 455.46 Lakhs, and PAT of ₹ 263.49 Lakhs.

Disclaimer: Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)