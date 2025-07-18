Filmmaker Mohit Suri's highly anticipated movie, Saiyaara, has finally arrived in the theatres. The romantic musical marks the Bollywood debut of Ahaan Panday, the cousin of actress Ananya Panday. It stars Aneet Padda, best known for her appearance in Big Girls Don't Cry. The film follows the story of an aggressive singer and an innocent writer, and how they fall in love with each other while working together. The movie, which was released in the theatres on Friday (July 18), has unfortunately fallen victim to piracy. According to reports, Saiyaara has been illegally leaked on torrent sites such as Movierulz, Tamilrockers, 1337x and Telegram channels in HD format. ‘Saiyaara’ X Review: Ahaan Panday Shines in Mohit Suri’s Musical Romance Drama Co-Starring Aneet Padda, Netizens Say ‘Movie Brings Back the Freshness Bollywood Has Been Missing’.

This is not the first time a movie has been leaked online for free watch. In the past, many strict actions and restrictions were taken against these sites, but even after getting blocked, the sites bounced back, promoting piracy.

This needs severe action by the cybercell. We do not support any kind of piracy and hope that there will be stringent action against the pirates here. ‘Metro in Dino’ Movie Review: Konkona Sen Sharma and Pankaj Tripathi Try Hard to Lift Anurag Basu’s Disjointed Urban Mosaic of Modern Love (LatestLY Exclusive).

Watch the Trailer of ‘Saiyaara’:

Mohit Suri, in an interview, revealed that he had earlier had the idea of making Aashiqui 3 with Bhushan Kumar and Mahesh Bhatt, which has now been announced as Saiyaara.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 18, 2025 02:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).