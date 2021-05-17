Pune/Bengaluru/Hyderabad/Chennai/Mumbai (Maharashtra/Karnataka/Telangana/Tamil Nadu) [India], May 17 (ANI/PRNewswire): With the digital transformation spectrum evolving day by day Synechron, with its cutting-edge technologies and out-of-the-box accelerator solutions, is strongly positioned to service its financial services industry clients.

Synechron, a leading digital transformation consulting firm for the financial services industry, announced robust growth plans to further augment its strong capabilities. It plans to add up to 2,000 professionals as lateral joiners in FY 2021. This hiring plan is being strategized to fulfil the company's strong growth and progression plans for its India operations in Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Chennai. Additionally, Synechron will look at fulfilling open positions across the US, Europe, Middle East, and APAC regions.

Synechron recently made two important back-to-back acquisitions over a short span of six months. The first acquisition was Citihub Digital, a London and New York based technology consulting firm for the financial services industry. The second one was Attra, an Australia-based technology services and solutions provider, headquartered in Melbourne, and focused on the banking, finance, and payments industries.

Attra's core offerings span the entire software lifecycle, with end-to-end solutions across four key industry verticals - FI and Payment Companies, Third-party Payment Processors and Payment Gateways, Retailers, and Next-generation Payments.

"Synechron has always been proactive with solutions to cater to our global clients, who are looking strongly at digital transformation to enable their end customers to transact more effectively and intelligently. Through our two acquisitions, we have strengthened our capabilities. Citihub Digital helped to strengthen our application modernization, cloud enablement and cybersecurity agenda, while Attra's comprehensive cards and payments services complemented the digital, consulting, and technology services that Synechron currently provides for its clients. We are looking forward to continuing phenomenal growth across all of our geographies, including our US, Europe, Middle East, and APAC regions," said Faisal Husain, Co-founder and CEO of Synechron, in laying out this growth strategy.

"The well-being of our employees and their families has always been our utmost priority. Synechron was one of the major industry participants who announced full appraisals for all of its employees globally, despite the pandemic." He added, "We have also been able to extend a sleeve of benefits to our employees during these challenging times. Our employees have been key to our remarkable and continued growth, and it is only right that we fully recognize and applaud their efforts," Faisal added, while commenting on the company's continuing employee care.

Further, with the number of global operating locations having increased to 22 in 2021 from 18 in 2020, Synechron is seeking talented professionals to hire across all levels. Globally, Synechron is a winner of the Best Place to Work Awards for three consecutive years (2018, 2019 and 2020) and is featured as a Top 10 Best Multinational Workplaces in the Great Places to Work Awards. Moreover, we are also a finalist at the US FinTech Awards 2021 in the Best Employer category.

"We are witnessing huge growth in India this year specifically in Digital Transformation initiatives across various BFSI clients. Although our focus is to hire people with strong domain knowledge, we will still be looking at dedicated professionals in the range of 4 to 10 years of relevant experience. The key skills we are currently targeting include: Java Full stack, Angular/React, Cloud & DevOps, Data Engineers, UI/UX Specialists, Automation Engineers, Agile Coaches and Business Analysts. We are also leveraging our internal talent, who are frequently cross-skilling and upskilling themselves, to be placed in appropriate roles," said Hareesha Pattaje, Managing Director and Delivery Head India, Synechron, while speaking about the hiring strategy.

Synechron has invested heavily in Fintech research and development, which is evidenced by the work delivered through the company's 13 award-winning Financial Innovation Labs (FinLabs). Synechron's FinLabs serve as innovation hubs and contribute to create next-level Accelerator solutions that can benefit clients and the BFSI sector globally.

"Our work involves cloud enablement, platform modernization, API implementation, microservices, automation, data engineering, data analytics and visualization, among others. We are looking at tapping experienced talent with an engineering mindset. We at Synechron are constantly looking for talented professionals with a passion for research and innovation, who are experts in AI-ML, Data Science and RPA, who can become a part of our FinLabs," added Pattaje.

Synechron offers an array of benefits to all of its employees such as exclusive training and development courses, higher education and certification programs, global exposure, multiple insurances and medical support services, mental & physical wellness programs, diversity, equity & inclusion initiatives, CSR initiatives, and enthusiastic employee engagement projects, along with numerous recognition awards.

