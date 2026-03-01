Sagar Shukla speaks to his father former MLA Sanjay Shukla on video call while he is stranded in Dubai amid the Middle East crisis (Photo/ANI)

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 1 (ANI): Several Indian industrialists and tourists, including former Madhya Pradesh MLAs Sanjay Shukla, Vishal Patel, remain stranded in Dubai following escalating tensions in the Middle East triggered by joint United States-Israel strikes on Iran. The strikes have disrupted air travel across the region, leaving many travellers unable to return home.

Sanjay Shukla's son, Sagar Shukla, spoke to his father over a video call on Sunday, describing the tense situation.

"We're in constant communication with his father. Until yesterday, he was staying at the Palm Zumeria, but when the attacks began there, he changed hotels... Now, explosions are occurring around this hotel as well... The local government is sounding sirens and issuing alerts on mobile phones," Sagar Shukla told ANI.

Sanjay Shukla further said on a video call that he is accompanied by former MLA Vishal Patel, Kamal Nath's former OSD Praveen Kakkar, and several industrialists.

Sagar Shukla urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav to ensure the safe return of his father and others stranded in Dubai. "We request PM Narendra Modi and CM Mohan Yadav to make arrangements to bring back those stranded in Dubai to India as soon as possible," he said.

Meanwhile, the situation has also affected tourists from Bellary. Thirty-five people who left on a trip to Dubai on February 24 were due to return on February 28, but are now stuck due to the fear of war.

Ramalingappa, brother of tourist Nagabhushan, said that the group is safe and currently staying with another 15 people from Durga in Dubai. He added that MLA Nara Bharath Reddy is also in the city, and his close friends have been contacted. He's lodging near Burj Khalifa, but they are all worried.

Ramalingappa further demanded that those stuck in Dubai be brought back to India immediately.

Meanwhile, Iran is observing 40 days of public mourning following the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, according to Iranian state media. In Shia Islam, the 40th day after death (Arba'een) holds immense spiritual weight.

The death occurred following strikes by the US and Israel (Operation Epic Fury/Lion's Roar) on Saturday. Iran's Supreme Leader's office has declared a period of national mourning, with flags flying at half-mast and public gatherings planned to pay respects, marking the closing of a 37-year chapter in the Islamic Republic's history.

Authorities have heightened security across the country, particularly in major cities like Tehran, to prevent unrest and ensure public safety. (ANI)

