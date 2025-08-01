VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 1: The 10th International Police Expo 2025 is being held from July 31st to August 1st, 2025, at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, India. The event serves as a focused platform for police representatives from various countries to engage with suppliers and manufacturers of security equipment and advanced policing technologies.

SysTools, a globally recognized leader in digital forensics and cyber investigations, showcased a new range of 100% indigenous, Make in India (MII) tools at this prestigious event, reinforcing its commitment to supporting law enforcement and digital investigation teams across the country with homegrown, cutting-edge technologies.

These innovations strongly align with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to promote Make in India and build an Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India). Under his leadership, the government has continuously emphasized the importance of domestic product development and indigenous capabilities across critical sectors, including cybersecurity and law enforcement. SysTools' latest product launches represent a direct contribution to this national mission by delivering robust, locally developed digital forensics solutions tailored to the needs of Indian agencies.

As cyber incidents have become more complex and widespread, the need for agencies to respond swiftly and with technical precision had intensified. SysTools, known for its in-house developed forensic technologies and DFIR (Digital Forensics and Incident Response) solutions, addressed these challenges with the launch of four distinct products--each fully developed in India and tailored to the operational needs of Indian enforcement bodies.

100% Indigenous Launches at Police Expo 2025:

Data Wipe Tool - Government Grade Secure Data Sanitization

Built in accordance with global standards (DoD, NIST, etc.), this MII tool ensured irreversible sanitization of sensitive data--vital for both lab and field operations. It enabled agencies to meet security hygiene protocols and comply with legal data retention policies.

SysTools Datawipe

DIAL POD - Digital Investigation & Acquisition - Lab-on-POD

A completely self-contained digital forensic lab designed for field use. DIAL POD enabled real-time data extraction, mobile device imaging, triage, and secure evidence management during raids, seizures, and disaster response missions--offering lab-grade functionality on the go.

Case Cop--Smart Investigation Workflow Management Tool

Case Cop revolutionized case lifecycle management with an intelligent dashboard enabling role-based access, automated reporting, and multi-agency collaboration, while preserving a transparent chain of custody throughout investigations.

CaseCops

Commenting on the occasion, Lt Col Santosh Khadsare, Chief Business Officer at SysTools, said:

"At SysTools, we took immense pride in developing 100% Make in India solutions to support law enforcement agencies. These launches marked a new era of agile, scalable, and field-ready tools that strengthen India's digital policing capabilities."

These products were launched at a crucial time when digital crime rates were rising sharply, placing immense pressure on investigative agencies to adopt more efficient and technologically advanced solutions. Each tool was developed in response to direct feedback from the field, further validating SysTools' mission of providing practical, indigenous, and performance-driven solutions.

Echoing the sentiment, Anuraag Singh, founder director at SysTools, shared:

"We remain committed to empowering investigators with reliable, made-in-India solutions to meet the evolving challenges of cybercrime. These tools reflect the growing strength of India's forensic technology ecosystem."

All tools resulted from intensive in-house R&D and close collaboration with various government stakeholders to ensure their relevance, adaptability, and compliance with Indian operational environments. SysTools has been a longstanding partner to central and state agencies, investigative bodies, and defense intelligence units--providing solutions that address both present-day challenges and future threats.

At Booth No. A11 during Police Expo 2025, visitors experienced live demonstrations, expert-led tours, and interactions with the developers and forensic analysts behind these indigenous innovations. Attendees gained first-hand exposure to the tools' field applications and learned how SysTools is playing a pivotal role in transforming India's digital evidence management landscape through Make in India technologies, in true spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

