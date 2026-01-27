PNN

New Delhi [India], January 27: Taara Motion Pictures Pvt. Ltd. and Vijender Singh promotions marked its entry into the world of cinema with the unveiling of its first film project. The company positions itself as a creative platform committed to producing meaningful and engaging content for audiences across India and beyond.

The debut project brings together Olympic boxer Vijender Singh and Anuraag Malhan in lead roles, marking a unique collaboration between two personalities from diverse professional backgrounds. While Vijender Singh is celebrated for his achievements in international boxing and was last seen on screen alongside Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Anuraag Malhan is widely recognised for his work in the digital entertainment space. The film draws strong inspiration from Haryana, with the region's cultural roots, ethos, and landscape forming a core element of its narrative. Their coming together, united by shared Haryana roots, promises a fresh and compelling on-screen dynamic.

The film will be directed by Sanju Sanjay Saini, who will helm the creative vision and storytelling of the project. His previous work includes the breakout series Akhada, which was rooted in Haryana and received recognition for its strong regional narrative. The production is being led by producers Shivani Malhan and Savita Malhan, with Jainandini Rathore serving as co-producer. Jainandini Rathore is the granddaughter of veteran actress Zubeida and His Highness Maharaja Hanwant Singh Ji of Jodhpur, bringing a distinguished cinematic and cultural legacy to the project.

Details regarding the film's storyline, genre, and release timeline are currently under wraps, as the project remains in its early stages of development. The makers have confirmed that further announcements will be made as the production progresses.

With this inaugural venture, Taara Motion Pictures Pvt. Ltd. aims to establish itself as a contributor to the evolving entertainment landscape by supporting original storytelling and fostering collaborations across creative disciplines. This first project represents the beginning of the company's broader vision within the film industry.

