New Delhi [India], February 11 (ANI/PNN): Internationally acclaimed Tabla maestro Harshad Kanetkar has created a buzz with his newly released music album Trinity which is a blending of two genres - Indian Classical music and Jazz. This new album is steadily picking up steam after its release. Music lovers are in for a great treat to enjoy Kanetkar's unique composition, combining Tabla, Saxophone, clarinet, and drums.

Trinity is the conceptualization of Harshad Kanetkar, who has integrated into two of the finest contemporary musicians of international repute. Originally conceived as a world music project solely by him, TRINITY is the unity of 3 maestros - the multiple Grammy award-winner Saxophone & Clarinet player Jeffrey Barnes, well-known drummer Steven Prouty and Harshad Kanetkar on tabla.

Taking time off from his busy schedule, Harshad Kanetkar speaks to this media person, "This is my first ever World Music Album, and I feel delighted working with greats of Music like Jeffrey Barnes and Steven Prouty. The album consists of 3 Tracks (Songs) Exuberance, Misirlou and Rainbow. I am sure youngsters who like energetic music will simply adore this album."

Elaborating on each track, he explains that EXUBERANCE is an Inspirational track based on Jog, the Indian raga, which has a combination of Tabla, Drums percussion and Saxophone. It is his original composition that originated from his Indian classical background. "While Exuberance has a rhythmic style of 8 beats having 3 different Laya (tempos), the second one is the soothing and calm MISIRLOU based on a Greek tune. This song is composed in 4 beats cycle, with clarinet, tabla and percussion. This song has a traditional composition on its tune that is widely known the world over," he stated.

Speaking about the third composition - RAINBOW, Kanetkar explains that it is an energetic and vibrant composition having a rhythmic cycle of 7 beats as it signifies the rainbow. It is a jugalbandi - Trading of Tabla and percussions, having different percussions like Djembe, Cajon and Western drums. Rainbow is sure to set a vibrant and lively mood.

Tabla maestro Harshad Kanetkar is known for the classical hallmarks of his style, like the crispness, clarity of technique and total command of rhythm. This maestro has performed in concerts, various music festivals and international concerts as a Tabla soloist. He has also rendered performances with well-renowned vocalists, instrumentalists and classical dancers and has played in many recordings for commercial albums. Since an early age, Kanetkar has learned the art of playing the Tabla from Shri Mukhade and later from Pt. Ramdas Palsule and Taalyogi Pt. Suresh Talwalkar.

Displaying his versatility, Kanetkar has mastered the art of playing the Tabla with different genres like classical vocal, instrumental, tabla solo, and dance and has performed different styles of music in Hindustani, Carnatic style and world music, like Jazz music and several others.

He is known for the conceptualization of projects like "Soundscape", which is a fusion of eastern Tabla, sitar, kathak dance and western drums and mouth percussion, "Strings N Beats", which has a unique combination of Tabla, Sitar, Dance and "Sangam" which is a combination of Hindustani and Carnatic music style and has given live performances in India, USA and other countries successfully. And now, once again, "Trinity" places Kanetkar amongst those very few versatile and talented artists of this generation who has vision and succeed in bringing different genres together.

Set to create ripples in the music industry worldwide, the new music album TRINITY has just recently been released. It is available all over 150 different music platforms such as Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music, YouTube, Saavn, Hungama and several others. This Trio has performed their first concert recently at McKinney Performing Arts Center.

