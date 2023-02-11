Actress Kangana Ranaut trolled Aamir Khan even after he praised her at an event with author Shobha De. She called the superstar "bechara" and that he tried his best to "pretend" like he doesn't know that "I am the only three times national award winning actress." At the book launch of writer Shobhaa De, Aamir was asked which crop of actors is fit to play her in her biopic. He said Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. However, Shobhaa asked him about Kangana. Kangana Ranaut Undergoes Body Scans for the Role of Former PM Indira Gandhi in Upcoming Film 'Emergency'.

"Yea, she would do it well as well. Kangana would do it well. She is a strong actor, she's very versatile," he said. Kangana, however, thought that Aamir tried his best not to take her name. She wrote on Twitter: "Bechara Aamir Khan a ha ha he tried his best to pretend like he doesn't know that I am the only three times national award winning actress none of those he mentioned has even one a Thank you @DeShobhaa ji I would love to play you." Andaz Apna Apna: A Twitter User Proves Aamir Khan And Salman Khan Were Not Lying About Their Stores (View Pics).

Kangana added: "Shobaa ji and I have opposing political views but that doesn't stop her from acknowledging my art, hard work and dedication to my craft that is the reflection of one's integrity and value system."