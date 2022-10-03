Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): Taiwan Excellence is all set to mark its presence by showcasing some of its best and superlative products at one of the largest exhibitions for innovations and technological products - the Taiwan Expo 2022. Showcasing a wide array of products from various industries, Taiwan Excellence gives an opportunity to experience extensive offering across 3 key categories i.e., ICT, Health & Lifestyle and Manufacturing & Hardware.

The annual event, convened by the Bureau of Foreign Trade, MOEA and Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), aims at strengthening India-Taiwan bond by having Taiwanese brands present their sterling new innovations to the Indian market, exploring collaborative business opportunities.

Like every year this year too, the Expo will have an exclusive Taiwan Excellence pavilion with products from as many as 49 top-in-class brands in total, all of which can be experienced extensively at the virtual platform. The Taiwan Excellence pavilion is expected to remain the most awaited feature of Expo 2022 as it brings forth products that not only define the future course of high-tech developments but also exhibit Taiwan's excellent and opulent saga of technological advancement. Putting in reference the fast-expanding markets of India, the Taiwanese brands have come up with products and solutions in tandem with growing needs and demands of the new-age consumers of the country. Thus, the focus on showcasing products across healthcare equipment, lifestyle enhancement appliances and gadgets, ICT, smart manufacturing and automated devices; apart from many others.

Some of the major Taiwan Excellence brands participating in this year's Taiwan Expo include AAEON Technology Inc., Allen Plastic Industries Co. Ltd., Anderson Industrial Corp., Annie's Way International Co. Ltd., Arec Inc., Autogrip Machinery Co. Ltd., Avision Inc., BenQ Medical Technology Corp., Big Good Design Co. Ltd., Biofast Biotech Originality Study Co. Ltd., Charder Electronic Co. Ltd., Chin Fong Machine Industrial Co. Ltd., Chyng Hong Electronic Co. Ltd., Somnics Inc., Taiwan Surgical Corporation, Taiware Alliance Inc., Tong Cheng Iron Works Co. Ltd., Toyo Automation Co. Ltd., Transcend Information Inc., Tronco Electric Machinery Inc., Zyxel Networks and others.

Talking about Taiwan Excellence's participation in Taiwan Expo 2022, Poyi Edison Hsu, Director of Taipei World Center Liaison Office in Mumbai said, "Our main goal is to bring the best of Taiwan's technology to India. We prioritize Taiwan's commitment to align with India's digital development and make sure to create more and more business opportunities between the two nations. We believe that India's growth trajectory is moving at a fast pace and we want to act like catalysts by offering the technological support and solutions to the ever-growing consumers' need." Speaking further about the products put on display, he said, "Taiwan Excellence brands are extremely particular about quality & technology and each product exhibited here has undergone a rigorous selection process. What sets these products apart from the rest of the production line is the Taiwan Excellence quality affirmation mark on them."

The symbol of Taiwan Excellence was established in 1993 by Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs. It was created to appreciate the excellence of Taiwan's most innovative companies. Taiwan Excellence believes that innovation makes a difference in everyone's life. Every year, experts gather to recognize innovative Taiwanese products. The Taiwan Excellence Awards are judged on R&D, Design, Quality, and Marketing. Taiwan Excellence Award winners range from high-performance laptops to life-saving health management software. Award-winning products are promoted by the government in international markets.

Please visit www.taiwanexcellence.org for more information.

