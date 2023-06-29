BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 29: In the rapidly advancing era of technology, smart home devices have become a symbol of convenience and efficiency. Taiwanese companies have been at the forefront of this revolution. The country has long been recognized as tech-first, with a strong commitment to leveraging technology for the betterment of society. By embracing innovation and investing in research and development, Taiwanese companies have consistently delivered groundbreaking solutions. From smart homes to healthcare, Taiwan has been instrumental in improving people's lives globally. To further encourage these companies, the Ministry of Economic Affairs, established the Taiwan Excellence Awards in 1993. This award recognises brands that are shaping industries worldwide. Every year, selected brands are subjected to a rigorous and stringent selection system that covers four major aspects of "R&D", "Design", "Quality" and "Marketing" to identify outstanding products that offer "Innovative Value" while satisfying the key criterion of being "made in Taiwan". Products that win the recognition then serve as examples of the domestic industries and are promoted by the government in the international market in order to shape the creative image for Taiwanese businesses. Two remarkable products that exemplify this commitment are Zyxel's NWA50AX WiFi 6 and AIFA's i-Ctrl Pro smart remote. Clubbed together, these products bring the idea of a smart home to life. Zyxel's NWA50AX WiFi 6 is a Dual-Radio PoE Access Point that showcases Taiwan's expertise in revolutionizing wireless connectivity. This cutting-edge device combines the power of WiFi 6 technology with dual-radio capabilities, ensuring seamless, high-speed internet access throughout a smart home. Supporting both 2.4Ghz and 5Ghz frequencies, this device offers the best benefits of WiFi 6. With its robust PoE (Power over Ethernet) feature, the access point eliminates the need for multiple power sources, simplifying installation and reducing clutter. Its ability to support numerous connected devices simultaneously makes it an ideal choice for home, offices, small hotels, coffee shops, or retail stores, where the demand for bandwidth-intensive applications continues to rise. With uninterrupted connectivity, the time has come to operate traditional devices remotely too. And this is now possible thanks to AIFA's i-Ctrl Pro Smart Remote. This intelligent remote is designed to seamlessly integrate with various smart devices, allowing users to control multiple devices with a single interface. Intuitive design and advanced compatibility of the device empowers users to effortlessly manage their entertainment systems, lighting, temperature, and more. The A.I. smart scenario feature enables setting up a variety of smart scenarios. This allows the device to operate on behalf of a user thus creating a personalized and comfortable living environment. In the realm of smart living, Taiwanese technological innovation shines brightly. The above-mentioned products exemplify the country's commitment to improving living standards through technology. As Taiwan continues to lead the way in tech innovation, the world can look forward to more remarkable products and solutions that enhance our everyday lives. CTA: https://www.taiwanexcellence.org/en

Also Read | Android TV New Feature Update: New Shop Tab Allows Users To Buy or Rent Movies Directly on Their TV.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)