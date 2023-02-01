New Delhi [India], February 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): Sony India today announced its latest range of A Series Home Theatre Systems with HT-A5000 and HT-A3000 soundbars which offers an advanced and revolutionary multi-dimensional sound experience with Dolby Atmos® and DTS:X®. Powered with modern surround sound technology that creates an unbelievable immersive soundscape for any music, film, or game. The soundbar works well with Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa-enabled devices.

Premium and sophisticated design that fits anywhereThe HT-A5000 has a premium minimalist Omnidirectional Block design with sophisticated rounded edges. The HT-A3000 and optional speakers are also designed in an Omnidirectional Block concept. Its sophisticated rounded edges represent a single solid block providing wide-spreading sound, while the combination of rich material textures blends easily with any living room environment. Setting up the soundbars couldn't be easier thanks to HDMI eARC, Optical-in and USB port.

Unique 360 Spatial Sound Mapping and Sound field optimisation Technology With 360 Spatial Sound Mapping technology, experience sound coming from every direction and distance. To enjoy an even more personalised and immersive sound experience, both soundbars come with Sound Field Optimization, which uses built-in microphones to ingeniously measure the relative height and position of the soundbar and rear speakers. Based on positional information, it then creates multiple phantom speakers by synthesizing sound waves. Because of this, it helps producing room-filling sound, immersing everyone present. The HT-A5000 also features S-Force PRO Front Surround to make an even wider horizontal sound field. The HT-A5000 and HT-A3000 gives you access to Sony's revolutionary 360 Spatial Sound Mapping technology when connected to Sony's wireless rear speakers SA-RS5 and SA-RS3S.

Powerful sound output of 450W with HT-A5000 and 240W with HT-A3000HT-A5000 and HT-A3000 soundbars work together to deliver clear, wide-ranging sound. The HT-A5000 5.1.2 channel soundbar comes with a built-in dual subwoofer for deep bass and two up-firing speakers that reflect sound off the ceiling for immersive overhead audio. The HT-A3000 features 3.1 channels, three front speakers including a dedicated centre speaker for clear dialogue and a built-in dual subwoofer for deep bass. It also features two side beam tweeters that bounce sound off the side walls and expand surround sound to give you an immersive experience that goes beyond the size of your TV. The up-firing speakers, built-in dual subwoofer and front speakers feature Sony's unique X-Balanced Speaker Unit. Adding an optional wireless subwoofer that handles low frequencies allows the sound system to reproduce sound with greater impact and power than before.

Enjoy immersive cinematic surround sound The HT-A5000 and HT-A3000 comes with Sony's Vertical Surround Sound Engine technology, that lets viewers experience the excitement of the cinema at home, thanks to the support of audio formats like Dolby Atmos® and DTS:X®. The front speakers and up-firing speakers, combined with Sony's unique signal processing, reproduce "vertical" audio, meaning the soundbar can position sound in a vertical space. Now experience overhead sound without the need for in-ceiling speakers and enjoy a realistic, multi-dimensional sound, making film nights with your family even more fun.

Experience music the way the artists truly intended with High-Resolution and 360 Reality AudioThe HT-A5000 and HT-A3000 are great for music lovers. Enjoy music the way the artists truly intended with High-Resolution Audio or discover a new way of listening with 360 Reality Audio for a truly immersive music experience, as real as if it is live. Listen 360 Reality Audio on Amazon Music HD, Deezer, nugs.net and TIDAL. DSEE ExtremeTM uses Edge-AI to upscale compressed digital files in real-time, restoring high-range sound that is lost in compression for a richer, more compelling listening experience.

Pairs best with Sony BRAVIA TVs for the ultimate audio-visual experiencePaired with compatible BRAVIA™ TVs, it enhances the immersive audio-visual experience with Sony's best picture and sound quality making them the perfect accompaniment for your BRAVIA TV. With the BRAVIA Acoustic Center sync, the soundbar and the TV come together as one. The TV becomes the centre speaker in the home cinema system meaning that action and sound are precisely aligned, creating complete immersion. Additionally, BRAVIA Acoustic Center Sync works together with the 360 Spatial Sound Mapping setup to deliver a clearer dialogue and more immersive viewing experience than ever before.

Easily connect with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi and stream your favourite contentYou can listen to music easily on the HT-A5000, which works with Spotify ConnectTM, Chromecast built-in™, Apple Airplay 2, Bluetooth® and Wi-Fi. You can stream your favourite music with just a tap on your phone, meaning your whole family can easily enjoy the high-quality listening experience that the HT-A5000 provides. With USB, optical in, as well as HDMI out (eARC) and S-CENTER OUT for compatible BRAVIA TVs, you have all the connections you need to enjoy a breath-taking surround sound experience.

Choice of Subwoofer and Optional Rear SpeakersThe HT-A5000 and HT-A3000 both come with an option to choose the type of wireless subwoofer you would want to pair it with. For richer bass, add the SA-SW5 wireless subwoofer with 300W of deep bass from a 180mm driver with passive radiator. Or opt for the SA-SW3 wireless subwoofer with 200W of sound from a compact bass reflex subwoofer with a 160mm driver. For even more cinematic thrills, add the SA-RS3S wireless rear speakers with 100W of wider surround sound and wall mount capability and SA-RS5 wireless rear speaker with Built in battery and 180W power output.

Voice activation feature for a hassle-free experience with Alexa and Google AssistantThe soundbar works well with your favourite such as Google-assistant with Chromecast built-in or Amazon Alexa enabled devices. Just add the soundbar to the speaker group using the Google Home app to start playing music, change the volume or many other functions using just your voice.

Price and AvailabilityThe new HT-A5000 and HT-A3000 home theatre systems will be available on Amazon.in and all Sony Center, www.shopatsc.com and major electronics stores across India.

Since its establishment in 1994, Sony India, a wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Corporation in Japan, has positioned itself as a premium brand across product categories such as television, digital imaging, personal audio, home entertainment, gaming, car audio and professional solutions. Sony India is committed to offer utmost customer satisfaction by providing unparalleled standards of sales and services.

For more information, please visit www.sony.co.in.

