Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 9 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Tanla, a leading global CPaaS provider, and Kore.ai, the world's leading enterprise conversational AI software platform and solutions company, today announced an exclusive partnership in five countries - India, United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Philippines. This partnership is a momentous step forward in offering enterprises and brands the ability to upraise the digital experiences of their key stakeholders: customers, partners, and employees through best-in-class conversational artificial intelligence (AI) based Natural Language Processing (NLP) system. For the users, this effectively translates into digital interactions truly becoming intuitive and meaningful. Recognized as a Leader in Gartner's Enterprise Conversational AI Platforms Magic Quadrant 2022, Kore.ai offers enterprise-grade, end-to-end, no-code conversational AI platform and AI-first solutions that serve as a secure foundation for enterprises to design, build, test, host, deploy and manage virtual assistants, process assistants and conversational digital applications for optimized customer, employee and agent experiences across voice and digital channels. The Kore.ai Experience Optimization Platform (XO) supports on-prem and cloud deployments for more than 35 channels in 100 languages. Kore.ai also brings with it an experienced and dedicated team to jointly accelerate product development and go-to-market (GTM) with Tanla in India and other focus geographies.

Tanla is an industry leader in CPaaS serving marquee clients across all major industries. It transforms the way the world collaborates and communicates through innovative CPaaS solutions. It touches over a billion lives with its purpose "EC*2" i.e., "shaping the world of trusted digital experiences to empower consumers and enable companies". Tanla's Wisely platform is an embodiment of a step towards this purpose. Co-developed with Microsoft, Wisely is the world's 1st blockchain-powered cloud-based platform that connects enterprises and suppliers through a secure 'express route', ensuring complete transparency and a single source of truth that results in immutable audit trails and zero dispute settlements. Gartner has recognized Tanla in the 2021 CPaaS Competitive landscape based on a combination of prominence and the unique features of Wisely.

The conversational AI market is growing at a rate of approximately 21 per cent CAGR (source: Market Digits) while the Indian market itself is expected to grow at a rate of 25 per cent CAGR (source: Gartner, Expert Interview). This outlook presents a huge growth opportunity in the conversational space.

Tanla's rich communication portfolio and a strong customer base coupled with Kore.ai's conversational AI capabilities and large development organization will position the duo as a leader, enabling enterprises to deliver advanced, highly intelligent, and personalized experiences to their customers across their brand's digital touchpoints.

Commenting on the partnership, Uday Reddy, Founder Chairman and CEO, Tanla Platforms Limited said, "The Tanla - Kore.ai business partnership is a key milestone in our pursuit to provide best-in-class next-gen solutions to our enterprise customers. This partnership will provide cutting-edge AI solutions on Wisely Platform to help clients realize the value of truly omnichannel digital customer experiences."

Today's enterprises require a conversational AI provider, a channel delivery partner, a marketing partner to promote the intelligent virtual assistant, and a separate implementation partner to be able to set up effective conversational bot support. But, with the coming together of Tanla and Kore.ai, enterprises will be able to leverage their end-to-end capabilities and consultative support without having to go through multiple stops and partners. Some notable advantages of this also being access to a no-code virtual assistant development platform, an implementation team, omnichannel communication, campaign management for marketing, advanced analytics, and much more that support enterprises with unparalleled end-to-end ownership and quality assurance.

"Enterprises are looking for technologies that help them create extraordinary customer and employee experiences, which positively impact business outcomes. Through this partnership, Tanla and Kore.ai will jointly offer a first-of-its-kind customer engagement platform offering conversation-first experiences that can automate and optimize voice and chat interactions across multiple channels, languages, and regions, while retaining the human touch all through. We are thrilled to work with a partner like Tanla that will help us advance our vision of creating extraordinary customer, employee, and agent experiences," said Raj Koneru, Founder and CEO of Kore.ai.

Tanla and Kore.ai are confident that this collaboration will usher in a new era of automated and seamless digital communication that will elevate customer experience to new heights while helping enterprises build a better relationship with their customers.

