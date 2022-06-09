Mysuru, June 9: The audio clip of the minor girl, allegedly killed by her father for being in relationship with a Dalit boy, was on Thursday handed over to the police for investigation.

The girl Shalini, in the audio, held her parents responsible in case of her death.

Meanwhile, the police have taken her mother into custody.

The shocking incident took place in Periyapatna police station limits in Mysuru district of Karnataka. Suresh, a resident of Kaggundi village, had killed his 17-year-old daughter Shalini on Monday for being in love with a Dalit boy.

While conversing with the boy, the now-deceased girl, squarely blamed her parents and relatives in case of her death. She had also asked the boy to record her call and submit it to the police if something happened to her.

"My parents had given in writing to the observation home authorities that I can live my life and marry anyone I want and that they will not bother me. They let me stay in one of our relative's house. Please record my call. I am not feeling good. There seems to be a conspiracy going on," she said to the boy before she was killed. Karnataka Shocker: 25-Year-Old Dalit Man Murdered Over Interfaith Love Affair, Two People Arrested.

"In case of my kidnapping, murder, give this audio clip to the jurisdictional Periyapatna police and to the DG and the IGP. If anything happens, my parents and relatives should be responsible," she further said.

The police are questioning her parents -- Suresh and mother Baby. Manjunath, the Dalit boy, informed the police that the girl's parents had given Rs 2 lakh 'supari' (contract) to get him killed and lodged three false complaints against him in the police station.

According to police sources, they have got a letter written by Shalini stating that in case of her death, the boy will not be held responsible. "I have become a victim of caste discrimination. I fell in love with a Dalit boy, my father verbally abused me and assaulted me. My parents love caste more than their daughter," her letter stated.

After killing his daughter, Suresh had come to the police station and confessed to the crime. Police said that the accused had strangled his daughter to death.

Shalini belonging to Vokkaliga community, considered as an upper caste in Karnataka, was studying II PUC and was in love with a Dalit boy from neighbouring Mellahalli village. They were in love for the past three years, police said.

On learning about their affair, the parents had lodged a complaint against the boy as the girl was a minor. The girl had given a statement against her parents in the police station.

She had also told the police that she was in love with the boy and refused to go with her parents.

The police had sent her to the Observation Home.

Further investigation is on.

