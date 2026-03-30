VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 30: When India's defence and intelligence agencies need to see the unseen, to detect a threat before it strikes, to connect dots across terabytes of fragmented data, to stay five steps ahead of adversaries operating at the speed of algorithms, they increasingly turn to technology built by an Indian company, on Indian soil, for Indian sovereignty. That company is Innefu Labs. And the man who saw this future before it became a national conversation is Tarun Wig.

Also Read | Maharashtra PNG Drive: Government To Provide Immediate Gas Connections to Industries.

At the India Today & Mahindra Drivers of Change Awards 2026, held at the Fairmont Mumbai, Tarun Wig, Co-Founder and CEO of Innefu Labs, was felicitated by Shri Jishnu Dev Varma, Hon'ble Governor of Maharashtra, a moment that was as much a recognition of one leader as it was a statement about the direction of an entire nation.

In its third edition, the Drivers of Change Awards, organised by the India Today Group in association with Mahindra Automotive, brought together India's most distinguished policymakers, entrepreneurs, and changemakers under one roof. The evening was a celebration of transformative leadership, of those who are not merely responding to India's growth story, but actively writing it. Among the 15 honourees selected from across sectors, Tarun Wig stood out for a domain that sits at the very heart of India's strategic future: Sovereign AI for National and Cyber Security.

Also Read | Who Is Ashok Kharat? Wife, Family and Background of the Nashik Astrologer Accused of S*xual Exploitation.

An Architect of India's Digital Defence

Tarun Wig's recognition was not ceremonial. It was earned over fifteen years of relentless conviction that India must control its own technological destiny.

Since the company's founding, Innefu Labs has focused on solving real problems faced by national security organisations, not chasing trends but developing AI-driven platforms in-house, tailored to Indian challenges, from counterterrorism and border security to financial fraud detection, with data sovereignty and compliance standards that exceed client benchmarks.

Under Wig's leadership, Innefu Labs has emerged as one of India's foremost innovators in AI-driven Intelligence Fusion Centre, Predictive Policing, OSINT, Cybersecurity, Digital Forensics with a clientele spanning Defence Agencies, Intelligence bodies, Law Enforcement Agencies, Paramilitary Forces, and several Fortune 500 companies.

What distinguishes Innefu Labs' approach, and what makes Tarun Wig's vision genuinely strategic rather than merely commercial, is an uncompromising architecture of sovereignty. The company's platforms are designed to operate in fully air-gapped environments with zero internet dependency, ensuring that India's most sensitive intelligence data never leaves sovereign infrastructure. In an era where even large language models are being deployed for mission-critical decision-making, Innefu Labs has taken the unprecedented step of building on-premise, offline AI systems that deliver the analytical power of modern AI entirely within secure, classified frameworks. No cloud, no external servers, no vulnerability to interception. In a world where intelligence doesn't fail for lack of data but for insights that arrive too late, and too unsafely, this is the architecture that changes the calculus.

This is not technology imported from Silicon Valley and repurposed for Indian use cases. This is indigenous intelligence infrastructure, built from the ground up. A living embodiment of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Building a Legacy, Not Just a Business

Tarun Wig's entrepreneurial journey is rooted in a moment of recognition that a strong indigenous product ecosystem was not just commercially viable, but essential to strengthening India technologically.

Today, that conviction has scaled into a company with more than 100 installations across the Indian subcontinent, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia; a de-facto leader in developing and deploying AI for national and cyber security. And with recent strategic expansions into the Middle East and growing interest from across the APAC and MENA regions, Innefu Labs is no longer just India's answer to sovereign AI, it is emerging as a global reference model for what indigenous deep-tech in national security can look like.

The Drivers of Change felicitation, presented by the Governor of Maharashtra, crystallises what those who have followed Tarun Wig's journey have long known: that here is a leader who understood, long before it became policy, that the wars of tomorrow will be fought not just on borders but in data streams, algorithms, and intelligence architectures, and that India needed to be ready on its own terms.

In that sense, the award is less a crowning achievement and more a checkpoint. For Tarun Wig, the mission continues.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)