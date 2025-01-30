BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 30: Since 2021, Tata CLiQ Luxury has examined the ongoing evolution of luxury in India through its annual thought leadership IP, The Luxe Life. After the grand success of the first three editions, Tata CLiQ Luxury, India's premier luxury lifestyle platform, is back with 'The Luxe Life: Edition 4'. With a focus on new and evolving luxury, the platform has launched a compilation of leadership interviews titled 'Thinking Beyond the Cart: Elevating Luxury E-Commerce,'. A transformative exploration of Luxury 3.0, the digital compilation features 13 macro trends, insights from 36 industry experts, and 103 influential voices shaping the industry today. Deep diving into the modern consumer, from Gen Z to Gen Grey, the compilation maps actionable insights on what consumers are buying, how they are consuming, and how they are living, making it an essential guide for navigating the future of luxury. Fuelled by the purchasing power of mature millennials and the rising Gen-Z demographic, the digital economy is reshaping consumption patterns and values, thus transforming how, when, and why consumers connect with brands and businesses. Reflecting this evolution, the theme--from e-commerce to exceptional commerce--anchors a comprehensive exploration of emerging trends in the luxury industry. The compilation delves into bold consumer shifts, key growth drivers, the rise of democratised luxury, and innovations shaping the future. It features perspectives from renowned luxury thought leaders across the globe and India, representing industries such as fashion, automotive, business, hospitality, beauty, and more. Co-partnered by Diageo India and The Quorum, The Luxe Life: Edition 4 event featured a panel discussion on the topic Gen Z to Gen Grey: The Who, What & Why of Adding to Cart. The panellists included Santosh Iyer, Managing Director, Mercedes-Benz India; Nikhil Mehra, co-founder, Shantnu & Nikhil; Kadambari Lakhani, CEO and Director at Baccarose Perfumes and Beauty Products Pvt. Ltd.; and Pernia Qureshi, Fashion Entrepreneur, which was moderated by Nonita Kalra, Editor-in-Chief, Tata CLiQ Luxury. This was followed by a fireside chat with Twinkle Khanna, actor-turned-author, entrepreneur, and columnist, on the theme Luxury 3.0: The Intersection of Style, Sustainability & Storytelling. The discussion was moderated by Simone Singh, actor, talk show host, and writer. The event concluded with the grand digital unveil of the compilation. Commenting on the launch of the luxury compilation, Gopal Asthana, Chief Executive Officer, Tata CLiQ Luxury, said, "The Luxe Life is Tata CLiQ Luxury's flagship IP that offers an ongoing review of India's ever-evolving luxury landscape. With each edition, we champion new ideas & trends and celebrate India's thought-provoking voices. The concept of luxury in India is remarkably diverse, influenced by a blend of demographics, socio-cultural nuances, and the digital evolution. There is a growing emphasis on experiences and the luxury of time over mere possessions, making India a uniquely competitive market for luxury brands. The compilation, Thinking Beyond the Cart: Elevating Luxury E-commerce reflects this transformative journey that captures the pulse of a rapidly evolving luxury industry where digital innovation intersects with the aspirations of modern consumers in addition to how technology and cultural values are shaping trends. At Tata CLiQ Luxury, we offer a curated range of premium and luxury brands across a wide range of categories along with a seamless online luxury shopping experience. We are committed to fostering exceptional commerce that not only meets but anticipates the needs of today's luxury consumer." Bhanu Gupta, VP, Luxury and Super Premium, Diageo India, said, "We are proud to partner with Tata CLiQ Luxury for The Luxe Life: Edition 4, redefining new codes of luxury for the next generation. On display at The Luxe Life event, The Singleton Social x Nicobar collection embodies The Single Moment--intimate experiences that define true luxury. This collection brings together design, culture, and modern luxury, drawing inspiration from the special and unhurried moments in life that invite us to immerse in The Single Moment. Meticulously crafted, the collection enhances the natural beauty of its surroundings, creating a perfect setting for meaningful moments. It's a toast to modern indulgence, where connections deepen, conversations flow, and every moment is savored with warmth and presence." Vivek Narain, Founder & CEO, The Quorum, said, "We started The Quorum with the intent of becoming a platform that encourages thought-provoking conversations, meaningful connections, and the cross-pollination of ideas through cultural exchange. Hosting the Tata CLiQ Luxury's The Luxe Life: Edition 4 event feels like a confluence of all three. Both the brands have seen the rise of expectations from modern Indian customers, who not only have nuanced tastes and affinities but also value the story and experience behind the products they consume. It's a privilege to launch Tata CLiQ Luxury's digital compilation, Thinking Beyond the Cart: Elevating Luxury E-commerce, at our club." This luxury compilation has been authored by business journalist and editor Abhilasha Khaitan, as well as the Tata CLiQ Luxury team. It features interviews with founders and CEOs of brands like American Express, Bvlgari, Cartier, Forest Essentials, Good Earth, Mercedes-Benz, Richemont, Swarovski, VegNonVeg, and more. The first three editions of 'The Luxe Life' explored insightful conversations and featured films from global tastemakers and luxury insiders. The first edition was in July 2021 to #decodethenew ideas and themes that drive Luxury with Purpose across fashion, beauty, design, and more, while the second edition, held in March 2022, was a five-day digital film and shopping festival with a #visionforfuture. The third edition was held in January 2023 at The Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai, that brought together luxury thought leaders and creators to deep dive into the future of luxury and slow commerce through the lenses of technology, sustainability, and innovation. Download the digital compilation, 'Thinking Beyond the Cart: Elevating Luxury E-Commerce' here:

