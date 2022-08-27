New Delhi [India], August 27 (ANI): Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited, which supplies electricity to over 7 million people in North Delhi, on Saturday, issued an advisory against the multiple fraudulent activities that are taking place to trap customers.

These miscreants send false messages of disconnection or reconnection of electricity, forge app installation, fake visits, ask for money for pending bill payments etc, Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited said in a statement.

Many Tata Power-DDL customers have raised this concern about receiving messages mentioning that their power supply will be disconnected because the bill payment was not updated. These fraudsters ask the customers to call or send a WhatsApp message or even request an in-person visit. These swindle activities are rampant because people instinctively call the number or ask for help and get lured into providing confidential details, it said.

Through its communication to customers, the company has requested not to call any unofficial number, download any third-party app for such activities, or request an employee visit. However, if an employee visits the customers' premises, his/ her identity can be verified using the company's official Mobile App TPDDL Connect.

The company has also lodged an official complaint against these phone numbers and has urged the customers to beware of such fake SMS/calls as this may also result in financial loss.

Over the past few months, the company has been trying to spread the above awareness through conventional media, regular posts on its social media platforms, advisory at customer care centres and direct SMSs to individual customers on their registered mobile numbers. It is closely working with RWA Members and conducting awareness drives to save customers from these frauds, the company said in the statement. (ANI)

