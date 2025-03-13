BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], March 13: Tata Power, one of India's largest integrated power companies and a leader in clean energy solutions, has launched 'Club Enerji Eco Crew'--India's largest energy literacy movement to create awareness about solar energy usage and promote eco-conscious practices among school students. Eco Crew seeks to reach over 5 lakh students across 1,000 schools in 24 towns, including key locations like Lucknow, Varanasi, Ayodhya, Meerut, Agra and Kanpur. The program is designed to instil a sense of environmental responsibility in students by educating them about the benefits of solar power viz adoption of rooftop solar and sustainable practices. Through on-ground activations, students will participate in interactive workshops, energy audits, competitions, and hands-on projects focused on sustainability. Tata Power's sustainability buddy "Globey" - a real-life representation of a happy and healthy Globe that is powered by green energy solutions, is also at these workshops simplifying sustainability concepts for young students. These activities will not only raise awareness but also equip students with practical knowledge to protect the environment. The initiative supports the PM Surya Ghar Yojana and UP Government's subsidies of up to Rs. 1,08,000, aiming to solarize 1 crore homes. Tata Power targets 10 lakh rooftop solar installations by 2027. Eco Crew embodies Tata Power's commitment to raising eco-conscious citizens who drive community change. Part of Club Enerji, it encourages students to apply their learnings beyond the classroom. Through Club Enerji's digital platform, students will take a 21-day challenge to build sustainable habits. Top participants will be honored as 'Eco Stars,' with Tata Power recognizing outstanding schools and students in celebratory events. Uttar Pradesh plays a critical role in India's green energy transition. Tata Power, a trusted partner in the state's progress, has been accelerating rooftop solar adoption through its 'Ghar Ghar Solar' initiative. The company has also joined hands with UPNEDA to accelerate solar rooftop adoption across Uttar Pradesh. With the launch of Club Enerji Eco Crew, Tata Power is reinforcing its commitment to sustainability by educating and empowering young minds, ensuring a greener and more energy-efficient future for India.

Also Read | Why Was Julian Alvarez’s Penalty Cancelled By VAR? Here’s the Reason of Atletico Madrid Forward’s Spot-Kick Getting Disallowed During Shoot-Out Against Real Madrid in UEFA Champions League 2024-25.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)