Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 21 (ANI/PRNewswire): TATA Projects Limited, one of India's fastest growing and most admired infrastructure companies, has appointed Vinayak Pai as its Managing Director, effective July 22, 2022.

Vinayak Pai has taken over the reins from Vinayak Deshpande who will retire after successfully being at the helm of affairs for over 11 years. Pai is backed by over three decades of experience with leading engineering and EPC companies where he held key positions across various teams working towards Engineering Design, Technology Licensing, Project Management, Business Development, and Operations.

Also Read | Google Pixel 6a Debuts in India; First Sale on July 28, 2022.

Elaborating on his appointment, Vinayak Pai said, "I am fortunate to take up this role at Tata Projects during this phase when infrastructure is the growth engine of the Indian economy. I envision this to be a great opportunity to transform and continue to strengthen the foundation of this company that has played a vital role in building the nation."

He further added, "The three key pillars of success will be driving project excellence for our customers through safe and digitally enabled delivery, providing a sustainable and profitable growth to our shareholders, and creating a diverse workforce focusing on skill enhancement and growth opportunities for our employees."

Also Read | Paige Spiranac Hottest Photos & Videos: Meet World's Sexiest Woman Alive and Maxim's 2022 'Hot 100' Cover Star, Everything To Know About Bodacious Golfer!.

Pai has also worked with teams having members of diverse nationalities spread across different businesses. He played pivotal roles over the years across sectors and has a share of experience spanning globally. He has been part of industries such as Energy, Chemicals, Industrial and Infrastructure, and Natural Resources and has hands-on experience in executing complex projects and simultaneously being a part of the company's growth story in a highly competitive environment. In his earlier stints, Pai was the Group President at Worley, based out of the Hague, Netherlands, and was responsible for their businesses in the EMEA and APAC regions.

A frequent speaker and well-known member of the industry, he has been associated as plenary speaker/panel on various forums like the Society of Petroleum Engineers, Chemtech etc. He has been member of the Executive Leader World 50 and served as a Commissioner at the Energy Transition Commission UK.

Vinayak Pai holds a Bachelor's Degree in Engineering from the College of Engineering, Pune. He further completed his Masters' in Management Studies from Symbiosis, Pune, and an Executive MBA in Business Administration and Management from IIT Bombay - Shailesh J. Mehta School of Management.

TATA Projects is one of the fastest growing and most admired infrastructure companies in India. It has expertise in executing large and complex urban and industrial infrastructure projects.

The company provides turnkey end-to-end solutions to set up fully integrated rail and metro lines, commercial buildings and townships, data centres and airports, power generation plants, power transmission and distribution systems, oil and gas refineries, chemical process plants, water and wastewater management solutions, complete mining and metal purification systems.

It is currently executing some of the most marquee projects across India such as the New Parliament Building, Jewar Airport, and Refinery Units at Barmer, Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link, Multiple Stretches of Dedicated Freight Corridors, and Metro Rail Lines across multiple cities such as Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Lucknow, Ahmedabad and Chennai.

The company is driven to deliver projects on time, using world-class project management techniques and has uncompromising standards for ethics, safety and sustainability.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)