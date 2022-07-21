American golfer, Paige Spiranac has been in the news for more than just her amazing game BUT her glamorous look as well. And trust us, "glamorous" barely begins to describe her. Paige Spiranac was recently named 'Sexiest Woman Alive' by Maxim magazine. According to this magazine, Paige is currently the HOTTEST woman in the world. The 29-year-old former golfer shared this information on his social media on June 16. British singers Dua Lipa and Ana de Armas were also in the race for the title of 'Sexiest Woman Alive' alongside Paige Spiranac, but the jury chose the female golfer. Paige then tweeted the magazine on her Twitter and wrote, "@MaximMag named me the sexiest woman this year and I can't believe it! Thank you Maxim for this wonderful honor." World’s Sexiest Woman Paige Spiranac Showcases Cleavage in Unbuttoned White Shirt As Maxim’s 2022 ‘HOT 100’ Cover Star (View Hot Photos).

Paige Spiranac had a fairly good golf career and her rankings have also been quite high but she has always remained in the headlines due to her XXX-Tra HOT photos and videos on social media. To this, Paige also reacted and said that people repeatedly target me for short skirts. Just a few hours ago, in partnership with @maximmag and @swaggolfco, Paige shared an exciting offer to win a towel with one of her shots on it. She wrote on Insta: "I am excited and honoured to announce the extremely limited edition Hot 100 Box celebrating my Hot 100 title. A very limited edition Flaming Queen Fairway cover, a towel with one of the shots from my magazine spread, and an autographed copy of the cover of the Maxim Hot 100 issue can be yours but you have to act fast!" Check out post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paige Spiranac (@_paige.renee)

Video of Paige Spiranac as Maxim’s 2022 ‘HOT 100’ Cover Star:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MAXIM (@maximmag)

HOT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MAXIM (@maximmag)

In Nothing But Flowers

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paige Spiranac (@_paige.renee)

Just WOW

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paige Spiranac (@_paige.renee)

29-year-old Paige Spiranac is quite confident and believes that one must be allowed to wear whatever they wish to wear. She says that she is sexy and she loves her body and that this is her true form. Paige Spiranac has been playing golf at the university level, but after leaving golf, she has become a social media influencer where she keeps posting videos related to golf.

