Google, the Global tech giant, officially launched the Pixel 6a smartphone in India. The handset was first introduced along with Pixel Watch and Pixel Buds Pro in May at the I/O 2022 event. Google Pixel 6a is now available for pre-order in India and will be available for purchase on Flipkart on July 28, 2022. Google Pixel 6a With Tensor SoC, Dual Cameras Launched; Check Price & Other Details Here.

Customers purchasing the handset will get an instant discount of Rs 4,000 on Axis Bank cards and EMI, Rs 6,000 off on exchange of any Pixel smartphone or Rs 2,000 off on exchange of any other smartphone, Google Nest Hub Gen 2, Pixel Buds A Series or FitBit Inspire 2 at Rs 4,999 and more.

We’re looking forward to #Pixel6a by looking back! #TeamPixel, which Pixel was your first? pic.twitter.com/O0dOHoclRd — Made By Google (@madebygoogle) July 19, 2022

In terms of specifications, the Google Pixel 6a gets a 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. It is powered by Google's Tensor chipset paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. For optics, the handset features a dual rear camera comprising a 12.2MP primary lens and a 12MP secondary snapper. Upfront, there is an 8MP selfie shooter. The smartphone packs a 4,410mAh battery and runs on Android 12 OS. Coming to the pricing, the Google Pixel 6a is priced at Rs 43,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model.

