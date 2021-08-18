The company has annual crude steel capacity of 34 million tonnes per annum.

New Delhi [India], August 18 (ANI): As part of its commitment to a sustainable tomorrow, Tata Steel has commissioned its new 0.5 million tonnes per annum recycling plant at Rohtak in Haryana.

The plant has been set up in collaboration with Aarti Green Tech as a build, own. operate (BOO) partner. Tata Steel said it is the first such facility in India equipped with modern and mechanised equipment like shredder, baler and material handler.

Also Read | Pune Man Tries To Steal Cash From ATM For Buying Pistol to Take Revenge Against Youth Who Slapped Him, Arrested.

The scrap will be procured from various market segments like end-of-life vehicles, obsolete households, construction and demolition, and industrial through an App FerroHaat.

It will then be processed through mechanised equipment and high-quality processed scrap will be supplied for downstream steel making. Steel produced through the recycled route entails lower carbon emissions, resource consumption and energy utilisation.

Also Read | Google Pixel 5a 5G With Snapdragon 765G SoC Launched in Select Countries.

Simultaneously, Tata Steel has also launched two new brands -- Tata FerroBaled and Tata FerroShred -- for the baled and shredded ferrous scrap produced in its new facility.

Yogesh Bedi, Chief of steel recycling business, said steel can be recycled again and again without losing its properties. From that perspective, steel scrap is a valuable resource and an important future raw material for steel making.

"Recycling scrap ensures the closure of circular economy loop. The brand names will give a distinct identity to the processed scrap and ensure a standardised quality product for the customer and simultaneously raise the bar of the scrap industry," he said.

Tata Steel group is among the top global steel companies with an annual crude steel capacity of 34 million tonnes per annum. It recorded a consolidated turnover of 21.06 billion dollars in the financial year ending March 31. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)