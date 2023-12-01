Taxbuddy's Learn & Earn Program: Third Batch Set to Commence on February 2nd, 2024

IMC

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 1: Taxbuddy, India's foremost tax filing platform and a trusted authority in tax education, is delighted to announce the imminent launch of its third batch of the highly successful Learn & Earn Program, scheduled to commence on Feb 2, 2024. Building on the achievements of the previous two batches, Taxbuddy remains committed to fostering skilled tax professionals through a comprehensive 4-month Income Tax Course.

Also Read | Israel-Palestine War: 21-Year-Old Hamas Hostage Mia Schem Returns Home, Family Claims She Was Operated On by Vet After Getting Shot in Arm (Watch Pics and Video).

Course Overview:

The Learn & Earn Program stands out for its comprehensive curriculum, seamlessly blending theoretical knowledge with practical applications. Conducted through Zoom on alternate days, the program offers flexibility without compromising on the quality of interaction and engagement.

Also Read | Maruti Suzuki Jimny Thunder Edition Launched in India: Check Design, Specifications and Other Details of Maruti Suzuki's New Affordable Model.

Key Features:

* Duration: A 4-month intensive course designed to cover a spectrum of income tax topics.

* Content: From foundational principles to advanced strategies, participants will master ITR 1, 2,3 & 4 using the utility. Special emphasis on practical exposure includes handling unique cases like Crypto, Future & Option transactions, and navigating Income Tax notices.

* Exposure: A balanced approach ensures students gain both theoretical insights and hands-on experience, preparing them for the complexities of real-world tax scenarios.

* Career Opportunities: Upon completion, participants will be eligible for a partnership offer/ Freelancing with Taxbuddy, providing a tangible pathway for applying their acquired skills in a professional setting.

* Doubt Solving Sessions: Benefit from doubt-solving sessions conducted by Taxbuddy's experts, ensuring a thorough understanding of course material.

* Real-Time Updates & Amendments: Receive real-time updates and amendments on Income Tax via the WhatsApp Group, providing participants with the latest industry insights.

* Certificate of Completion: A certificate will be issued by Taxbuddy upon the successful completion of the course, recognizing the participant's dedication and mastery of income tax concepts.

* Affordable Investment in Education: Recognizing the importance of accessibility, Taxbuddy is proud to offer the Learn & Earn Program at an affordable course fee of 7,999/-. This investment covers all learning materials, access to Zoom sessions, and post-course support.

"We've structured the course fee to be inclusive and reasonable, reflecting our commitment to empowering individuals from diverse backgrounds to build successful careers in income tax,"

Commented Sujit Bangar former IRS officer and Founder of Taxbuddy.

Registration Link: https://www.taxbuddy.com/learn-earn

Eligibility Criteria:

1. Aspiring Tax Professionals

2. CA/CMA/CS Aspirants

3. Professionals Seeking a Side Hustle

4. Housewives Pursuing Additional Income having basic tax background

Last date to register: 31st Jan 2024

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by IMC. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)