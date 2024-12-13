Mumbai, December 13: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has partnered with Landis+Gyr, an energy management solutions company based in Cham, Switzerland, to deliver innovative, flexible energy efficiency solutions for utilities, the Tata Group's arm informed the exchanges on Friday. The company stated that these energy management solutions will empower utilities to help their commercial and industrial customers achieve sustainability goals, improve operational efficiency, and reduce carbon emissions.

Over the next three years, TCS will integrate its enterprise-level energy and emission management system TCS Clever Energy with Landis+Gyr's advanced smart metering and grid management technologies, creating a comprehensive energy management solution for utilities, as per the company.

The partnership will enable utilities to meet the complex energy demands of their commercial and industrial clients while offering them advanced tools to optimize energy usage and achieve sustainability targets, the company added.

As part of the partnership, TCS will also leverage TCS Clever Energy to drive energy transformation for Landis+Gyr. Utilities face increasing pressure to help their customers meet sustainability targets and adapt to changing regulations. The combined capabilities of Landis+Gyr and TCS will enable utilities to offer end-to-end energy efficiency solutions that include real-time energy optimization, demand response, and smart EV charging, as per the company.

These features help utilities empower their commercial and industrial customers to improve energy efficiency, lower emissions, and drive operational excellence. It simultaneously increases utility's ability to integrate renewable energy sources, optimize use of existing infrastructure, and improve grid flexibility.

Amith Kota, Global Chief Technology Officer at Landis+Gyr, said, "The partnership with TCS brings pivotal technological expertise to our expanding flexibility management offering. By integrating TCS Clever Energy capabilities into our portfolio, we now provide a solution that supports utilities in delivering energy efficiency and sustainability solutions to their commercial and industrial customers.

This ensures grid resilience while enabling utilities to meet both their and their customers' sustainability goals." Anupam Singhal, President of Manufacturing, TCS, said, "The synergy between Landis+Gyr's expertise in smart metering, grid resiliency, and flexible demand management and TCS Clever Energy solution with self-learning and self-optimizing capability utilizing cuttingedge IoT, Edge, and AI will ensure a robust and future-ready green ecosystem."

With annual sales of approximately USD 1.7 billion, Landis+Gyr is a provider of integrated energy management solutions in the world. For over 125 years, it has helped organizations avoid more than 9.5 million tons of carbon dioxide. Landis+Gyr and TCS will now assist utilities in complying with new Swiss regulations, which require larger companies to report and conduct due diligence on how their activities impact climate change, including CO2 emissions.

