New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI): Enhanced uncertainties in the technological space is leading to decline in research and development (R&D) investments, as original equipment manufacturer (OEMs) have indicated some taper-off in investments from elevated levels in Calendar Year 2024.

According to a report by Kotak Securities added in its obervation that automotive companies are currently dealing with several major changes--including shifts in technology, changing customer needs, and new government rules and regulations. As per the report, because it's unclear how these changes will play out, many companies have put a pause on their R&D spending.

"Automotive clients are juggling technology transition, evolving customer preferences and realigning business to minimize the impact of regulatory and policy changes. Limited clarity vis-a-vis the impact of each of these factors has led to a freeze in R&D spending. Most OEMs have indicated some taper-off in R&D investments from elevated levels in CY2024," added the report.

It further added that most automakers said they plan to reduce R&D investment in 2024 after ramping it up in previous years. This doesn't even include the possible impact of new U.S. tariffs, which could lead to further cutbacks.

The level of R&D reduction will differ from company to company, depending on how much they're affected by these tariffs.

Some large global carmakers are already adjusting their supply chains, using more local parts and factories to serve nearby markets and reduce the risk from trade barriers, the report added.

It further highlighted the shift adding that the European carmakers are rethinking their investment strategies as they face growing competition from Chinese automakers and slower-than-expected adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) in their key markets.

As a result, many players are cutting back on electrification spending and taking a closer look at their R&D budgets to improve efficiency in developing new products.

Some companies are also considering moving their R&D work to more cost-effective offshore locations instead of relying on expensive local teams.

For example, global auto giants like Toyota are shifting their focus from just making and selling cars to becoming broader mobility solution providers.

But this transformation isn't easy--keeping up with the rapid pace of industry change is a major challenge.

Meanwhile, Toyota is experiencing pressure in Asian markets, even as its performance in the U.S. remains relatively stable, the report added.

Similarly, BMW is planning to reduce its R&D spending as a percentage of sales--from 6.4 per cent currently to below 6 per cent in 2025, and eventually to between 4-5 per cent over the medium term, the report added. (ANI)

