New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI/ATK): Techdost is a digital marketing company that is dedicated to transforming India under the Digital India campaign. The company's flagship product, Vedmarg, is a cloud-based school management software that aims to digitalize every school, institution, and coaching center in the country.

Vedmarg is the brainchild of Menace Techdost Services Private Limited, founded in 2017. Since then, Techdost has helped various businesses go digital with their own websites and branding. They have skyrocketed their growth in India, UK, and the US markets and are known for their quality service and impressive branding.

Amit Kumar, Director at Techdost, stated, "Managing student records, documents, and financial data has been a challenge for many school owners in the past. But with Vedmarg's student management system, anyone can easily add, edit, and manage students from anywhere. All student data is secured and available online, saving time, paper, typo errors, and more."

Vedmarg's student management system is an essential module in the Vedmarg School Management System, according to Mohit Rana, CTO at TechDost.

Mohit Rana said, "The company has continuously received positive responses from school owners and principals, as the system has been designed according to CBSE requirements, with all the necessary fields and information included. The modules are fully tested and free of bugs."

Recently, Techdost launched a separate mobile application for students called the Vedmarg Student App. This app is a complete school management app that allows students to access all their data, including admission details, fee structure, fee log (fee management system), attendance system, subjects, class teacher, and bus driver details, SMS, and notice history. The app is available for free on the Google Play Store.

In addition, Techdost is also adding a system to provide white-label solutions to schools and institutes that want their branding. They are in touch with many schools that are ready to have white-label solutions with Vedmarg.

Techdost launched Vedmarg School Management System with the vision of empowering schools with the latest technology-based School ERP System and making things transparent and more accessible. As of March 2023, over 750 schools have boarded on Vedmarg and are using its modules and school and student mobile applications.

Overall, Vedmarg's student management system is a time-saving and important tool for schools, and Techdost's mission to digitalize education in India is an impressive feat.

