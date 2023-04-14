Mumbai, April 4: After a bizarre video of a mayor in Colombia dancing nearly naked in a bar surfaced, the mayor might soon find himself in trouble. A recently surfaced video shows Martn Alfonso Mejia of the Calima municipality removing his shirt before gyrating in front of the partygoers.

Additionally, the politician is seen squatting on a bench, taking his trousers down and displaying his penis in front of a group of women. Finland PM Sanna Marin’s 'Wild' Party Video Leaked Online, Gets Heavily Criticised; Watch Viral Video.

The R-rated video ends with a man trying to cover up Mejia, as what it seems. Interestingly, Mejia’s antics took place during Holy Week in a country that is predominately Catholic, and they weren't well received by his colleagues.

Our obligation to behave admirably in public stems from the responsibilities that politicians have, representative Duvalier Sanchez Arango from Colombia said in a statement.

We are requesting a disciplinary investigation by the Attorney General's Office and the Green Party regarding the improper actions of Mayor Martn Meja of Calima in Valle, he added.

Martin Alfonso Mejia's Partying Video Goes Viral

#Regiones 🚨 Hay polémica en #Calima- #ElDarién, luego de que se viralizara un video del alcalde, Martín Alfonso Mejía, bailando borracho y semidesnudo en una discoteca de dicha localidad. HILO ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/1HxrFYPktU — RCN Radio Cali (@RCN980cali) April 10, 2023

Mejia later claimed that the nightclub drugged him, a claim that the owner of the club has angrily denied. Mejia's partying has generated controversy in the past as well. Previously, he mounted the stage at a concert six months ago while visibly inebriated and told attendees that he was corrupt.

Last Year, Finland's prime minister Sanna Marin found herself at the centre of a controversy after throwing a party for her guests at her home and posting a video of the event online. Jos Buttler’s Naked Towel Dance Video From a Hotel Room After IPL 2017 Final Run Out Goes Viral After He Was Involved in Similar Incident During ENG vs NZ 2019 WC Final Ball Win.

The 36-year-old leader was seen partying hard in the clip. Six people, including Marin, are featured in the video, which depicts them singing and dancing. However, her partying didn’t go well with the opposition and her critics who complained that the video showed actions ‘unbecoming of a prime minister’.

