VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 16: Techmagnate, a leading digital marketing agency in India, has announced the introduction of its Agentic AI Digital Marketing services, expanding its AI-led digital marketing capabilities for large brands and enterprise organisations.

Also Read | NEET PG 2025: MCC Announces Fresh Round 3 Registration Window, Updates AIQ and State Counselling Dates.

The new offering is designed to help enterprises manage growing scale and complexity across digital marketing operations. By combining AI agents with structured human oversight, Techmagnate enables brands to accelerate execution timelines, improve consistency, and scale performance across thousands of keywords, pages, and campaigns.

For enterprise marketing teams, the shift delivers clear operational benefits. Activities that earlier took close to a month to execute can now be completed within a week. This allows brands to respond faster to search demand, content opportunities, and performance signals, while maintaining governance and quality controls.

Also Read | Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026: Major Setback for Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, BJP Dominates Civic Polls.

According to Sarvesh Bagla, CEO and Founder of Techmagnate, the move reflects how enterprise marketing requirements are changing.

"Enterprise teams are under pressure to do more without endlessly increasing headcount," said Sarvesh Bagla, CEO and Founder of Techmagnate. "Agentic AI helps us shorten execution cycles and scale output, while our teams stay focused on strategy, review, and decision-making."

Techmagnate is already using AI agents actively across multiple digital marketing functions. In social media, AI agents assist with audience research, content ideation, and calendar creation, helping teams plan and execute campaigns faster. Similar agent-led frameworks are being applied across SEO and PPC, where AI agents support keyword research, page-level execution, campaign structuring, and ongoing optimisation, under human supervision.

"Earlier, scaling meant adding more people," said Sarvesh Bagla. "Now, scale comes from better systems. AI agents handle the heavy operational work, and our teams guide direction, priorities, and quality."

The Agentic AI Digital Marketing services form part of Techmagnate's broader digital marketing services portfolio, which includes AI-powered SEO, Large Language Model Optimisation (LLMO), Generative Engine Optimisation (GEO) The offering is aimed at enterprises operating across multiple categories, markets, and platforms.

Clients adopting the Agentic AI framework have responded positively to the outcomes, citing faster turnaround times, improved visibility across large keyword sets, and smoother coordination across SEO, content, paid media, and social channels.

"Clients want clarity and results, not buzzwords," said Sarvesh Bagla. "What they are seeing is faster delivery, better tracking across thousands of data points, and teams that are no longer stretched thin by manual work."

With the introduction of Agentic AI Digital Marketing services, Techmagnate continues to invest in practical, enterprise-ready AI adoption, helping brands adapt to AI-influenced search, evolving discovery platforms, and increasingly complex digital marketing environments.

About Techmagnate

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in New Delhi, Techmagnate is a leading digital marketing agency in India offering end-to-end, performance-driven digital marketing services. The agency delivers integrated solutions across Enterprise SEO, content marketing, pay-per-click advertising, AI-powered digital marketing, Large Language Model Optimisation (LLMO), Generative Engine Optimisation (GEO).

Techmagnate partners with enterprises and brands across BFSI, Healthcare, Automotive, Ecommerce, and other industries, helping them achieve measurable digital growth through data-driven, technology-led, and scalable marketing strategies.

For more information, visit www.techmagnate.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)