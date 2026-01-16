BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], January 16: While some days are predictable, many are not. Addressing this reality, TECNO today announced the launch of Spark Go3, a smartphone built for India's everyday go-getters, students and young professionals on the move, who seek a device that feels reliable, and delivers the best in class connectivity without compromise.

Rooted in the philosophy of 'Desh Jaisa Dumdaar', TECNO Spark Go3 brings a spark that helps users shine a little brighter. It is built for those who want an ambitious looking phone that can confidently handle the unpredictability of everyday, real-world use.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, TECNO Mobile India, said, "India's young consumers need smartphones that can keep up with their everyday pace. With TECNO Spark Go3, we are bringing a device that combines strength, intelligence and reliable connectivity, wrapped in a design that feels relevant to their lifestyle. Staying true to our 'Desh Jaisa Dumdaar' philosophy, Spark Go3 is built to deliver consistency and confidence from day one."

TECNO Spark Go3 is built to handle everyday challenges with ease. It comes with IP64 dust and splash resistance and drop-ready durability, giving users added confidence during daily use - whether in classrooms, on worksites, along delivery routes or across busy city streets. The smartphone also features a flagship level 120Hz super smooth display that offers fluid scrolling, responsive touch and a more premium viewing experience.

Enhancing everyday usability is Ella AI, TECNO's voice assistant that understands users in their native languages. Users can interact with Ella AI in multiple regional languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Bengali, Gujarati and Marathi, making daily tasks more intuitive and accessible. With No Network Communication 2.0, Spark Go3 also enables communication in low or no-network environments such as factories, warehouses, basements, construction zones and rural areas.

Available in a 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant at Rs. 8,999, TECNO Spark Go 3 can be purchased at leading retail stores across India and on Amazon starting from January 23rd. More than just a smartphone, Spark Go3 is about being dumdaar, dependable and built for real life - helping everyday moments feel confident and seamless. It will be available in four colours: Titanium Grey, Ink Black, Galaxy Blue and Aurora Purple.

