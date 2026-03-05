Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 5 (ANI): Karnataka BJP President BY Vijayendra has stated that the state government should fill vacancies through "internal reservation" for marginalised communities and create employment opportunities for the youth.

He warned that if these actions are not taken, it will be inevitable for the BJP to launch an intense agitation against the Congress government.

Addressing the media at the BJP state office, Jagannath Bhavan, in Malleswaram, he claimed that the BJP had previously increased the reservation quota to 56% to ensure justice for all communities.

"Whether you fill 50,000 vacant posts or 1 lakh posts is up to you (Karnataka CM). Our demand is to fill all vacant posts. The BJP government had increased internal reservation to 56% to ensure justice to all communities. Based on that, these vacancies must be filled by considering internal reservation for oppressed and marginalised communities," said Vijayendra. "You ((Karnataka CM)) are repeatedly doing injustice to these communities. If you have even a little concern for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, do not cite court-related excuses--provide employment and deliver justice," said Vijayendra.

He urged the state government to ensure justice to youth from backward classes, SC/ST communities, and all sections of society.

He criticised the Congress government, stating that while it pretends to care, it is simultaneously harming the very people it claims to support, calling it an "unpardonable offence."

He alleged that the state government's move to proceed with recruitment under the old reservation structure is akin to setting the state on fire.

"You may not know how long you will continue as Chief Minister. But do not test the patience of the very AHINDA communities whose support brought you to power. Do not provoke oppressed and marginalised communities. If vacancies are filled without implementing internal reservation, you will be responsible for any consequences that follow," warned Vijayendra, urging the Chief Minister to take an appropriate decision.

He added that the youth are already protesting on the streets as their age limits expire, claiming that the youth is loosing the patience, stating that the Chief Minister must act to preserve his dignity by delivering justice.

Announcing a series of protests in Bengaluru starting on March 6th to coincide with the Assembly session, he criticised the government for failing to fulfil its promises to Anganwadi and ASHA workers, as well as guest lecturers, who have been pushed to the streets.

The BJP President further pointed out that KSRTC and BMTC employees are being forced to protest over unpaid PF and gratuity dues, while government doctors and 108 ambulance staff, who have reportedly not received salaries, are also prepared to agitate.

He alleged that small contractors have pending dues of ₹40,000-45,000 crore from the past 34 months, leading to tragic cases of suicide.

Highlighting the city's garbage crisis and the impending strike by civic workers, he claimed that law and order have collapsed under the Congress government.

He concluded by stating that sending ruling party MLAs on foreign tours to "pacify" them indicates a total failure of governance. "Even ruling party MLAs are revolting. This is the ground reality," he said.

He urged the Chief Minister Siddaramiah to stop blaming the Centre and instead provide immediate solutions. (ANI)

