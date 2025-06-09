India PR Distribution

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 9: The Telangana Marathon 2025, popularly known as Telangana Parugu, unfolded as a phenomenal celebration of health, unity, and state pride on Sunday, June 1, 2025, at the iconic Gachibowli Stadium in Hyderabad. Marking the joyous occasion of Telangana Formation Day, this grand event, themed "Jai Jawan - Jai Kisan", not only promoted fitness but also honored the spirit of the land and its people. Organized with meticulous precision by KNR Cycling Events and Gigglemug Events, the marathon proved to be a resounding success, drawing in thousands of participants and spectators alike, turning the stadium into a lively sea of energy, color, and cheer.

Also Read | Badshah Stirs the Internet With 'Make Babies With Dua Lipa' Remark - Here's How Rapper's Longtime Rival Honey Singh and Netizens Reacted.

The event featured a range of race categories from the demanding 42 km Marathon and 21 km Half Marathon to the 10K Timed Run, along with 5K, and 3K Fun Runs. Participants of all ages turned out in high spirits, as the morning unfolded with palpable energy and community enthusiasm.

Top Winners Who Inspired Everyone

Also Read | Saurashtra Pro T20 League 2025: Dita Gohilwad Titans Off to Winning Start With 12-Run Victory Over Anmol Kings Halar.

Roshan Lal claimed victory in the Marathon men's category with a finish time of 02:48:55, followed closely by Geeno Antony at 02:49:18 and Ramesh Chandra at 03:07:54. In the women's division, Sonali Reddy led the field at 04:45:17, trailed by Poonam Metta at 05:13:57. The Half Marathon saw Bhebhav Chauhan top the men's chart at 01:16:12, with Atulesh Kumar (01:17:22) and Inder Dev (01:18:16) close behind. Mallika Mudavath dominated the women's race at 01:38:42, ahead of Suparna Das (01:49:50) and Karolina Struharova (02:16:53). In the 10K run, Devigari Manoj led the men's race at 00:34:45, followed by Akash Nagpal (00:35:22) and Dinesh (00:36:19), while Keerthana Rathlavath took the women's title at 00:43:51, with Samreen Shaik (00:50:48) and Shruti Banerjee (00:56:34) rounding out the top three.

The Stars Behind the Event

KNR Cycling Events and Gigglemug Events deserve special appreciation for their detailed planning, smooth execution, and the inclusive nature of the event.

Here's a heartfelt message from the team, reflecting on their experience with the Telangana Marathon 2025 "Organizing the Telangana Marathon 2025 has been one of the most inspiring and fulfilling experiences for our team at Gigglemug Events. What began as a vision to bring together runners, communities, and the vibrant energy of Telangana turned into a landmark event that celebrated fitness, unity, and resilience.

Events of this scale aren't possible without the trust and coordination of our partners, sponsors, volunteers, local authorities, and of course, the incredible runners who show up with unmatched determination. We're proud of what we created together -- not just a marathon, but a movement that inspires a healthier, more connected community. See you at the next starting line. Until then, keep running and keep believing."

Support Partners Enhancing the Marathon Experience

Crucial to the event's success were its technology partners. Timing Technologies India served as the official timing partner, delivering precise and dependable results that added a layer of professionalism to the races. Meanwhile, iFinish played a pivotal role as the registration partner, offering an efficient and user-friendly experience that enabled thousands to register with ease and confidence.

A Memorable Celebration of Telangana's Spirit

With its grandeur, impeccable execution, and infectious spirit, Telangana Marathon 2025 has undoubtedly carved a place in the hearts of many and set a new benchmark for marathons to come.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by India PR Distribution. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)