Erode (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 11: Texvalley hosted a focused Franchisee-Investor Meet in Erode bringing together leading National and International conglomerates. Home-grown enterprises from Tamil Nadu and the Kongu region also participated. The meet enabled prospective franchisees and investors to explore expansion opportunities across fashion, lifestyle, electronics, wellness, food & beverage, services and emerging consumer formats. Fortune City is Texvalley's upcoming integrated commercial, business and lifestyle destination.

Structured as a strategic engagement platform, the meet provided participants with detailed insights into Fortune City's scale, infrastructure, zoning strategy and phased development roadmap. Presentations outlined the project's positioning as a multi-sector business ecosystem designed to accommodate diverse consumer segments under one destination, offering clarity on space formats, investment structures and long-term growth potential.

The scope of association opportunities with major corporate groups was formally presented during the meet. The organisers showcased expansion prospects of leading conglomerates such as Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd, Arvind Brands, Landmark Group, Trent Ltd (Tata Group), Reliance Group brands among others, leading international and domestic F&B brands.

In addition, established national brands, emerging international concepts and strong regional enterprises were exhibited, providing investors with a comprehensive spectrum of partnership opportunities.

Investors engaged in structured one-on-one discussions with the consultants to evaluate franchise models, capital commitments, operational frameworks, site specifications and revenue potential. Organisers observed that the depth and seriousness of interactions reflected increasing investor confidence in organised, multi-sector developments and franchise-led expansion in Tier-3 growth centres such as Erode.

Highlighting the response, Mr. Kabilan Devarajan, Managing Director, URC Group and Promoter of Texvalley, stated that the meet reaffirmed Texvalley's long-term vision of positioning Erode as a dynamic commercial and investment hub.

"The response received has been extremely encouraging. The quality of investor interactions and the seriousness of discussions clearly demonstrate the growing appetite for organised investments in this region.

Fortune City offers the right mix of footfall potential, infrastructure and strategic location, and the outcome of this meet reinforces the confidence that both brands and investors have in Erode as a promising market."

Sharing his perspective, Mr. S. Shriram, Founder, Miles2Go Consulting Services, noted that the meet enabled investors to evaluate multiple brand associations across product retail and F&B opportunities within a consolidated framework.

"The platform provided investors with a comprehensive view of diverse business formats, capital requirements and growth trajectories across leading conglomerates and growth brands. The strong engagement underlines the increasing recognition of Erode and the Kongu region as reliable expansion markets.

Curated initiatives like this play a vital role in bridging the gap between brands and investors and in facilitating informed and confident investment decisions."

A positive and forward-looking sentiment prevailed throughout the meet, with several investors initiating structured follow-up discussions and expressing intent to take potential partnerships forward. The strong response signals significant momentum for franchise-led expansion at Fortune City and continued growth of organised consumer businesses in Western Tamil Nadu.

Texvalley has invited interested franchisees and investors to explore partnership opportunities at the upcoming Fortune City, with further engagement initiatives scheduled in February and March to build on the strong response received.

For investment enquiries and detailed discussions regarding available formats, locations and opportunities, interested investors and franchise partners may visit www.MilesToGo.in / Franchising or call +91 6369 651 751

