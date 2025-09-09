PNN

New Delhi [India], September 9: Thakur Exclusive, a legacy brand in ethnic wear manufacturing, is on a bold mission to become India's largest women's ethnic wear wholesaler, with a targeted turnover of ₹400 crore in the coming year. From its roots in Delhi's vibrant Fatehpuri, Chandni Chowk Market, the brand has evolved into a wholesale powerhouse with a presence in both domestic and international markets.

Founded over four generations ago, Thakur Exclusive began its journey with a simple dupatta business. Today, it operates two modern manufacturing units: Sidak Textile, equipped with multi-head embroidery and production machines, and a dedicated export-quality digital printing factory in Noida, known as Mehar Digital, which caters to the high-end production requirements of global clients. Currently, Thakur Exclusive is staffed by a skilled team of over 1,000 employees.

Currently operating at a turnover of ₹200 crore, the company is ambitiously scaling up its infrastructure, operations, and supply chain to double its turnover to ₹400 crore. Its leadership attributes this growth to strong vendor relationships, superior fabric quality, innovation in traditional designs, purely in-house designing, and a relentless focus on wholesaling.

Breathing Life Into Delhi's Manufacturing HeartlandsThakur Exclusive has played a crucial role in reviving women's ethnic garment manufacturing in Delhi, particularly in the areas of Fatehpuri and Chandni Chowk. Their design reflects the high-end taste and class of Delhi, breathing tradition. Chandni Chowk, Delhi - Once considered the heart of India's textile trade, these markets have seen a slowdown due to declining trade and the decline of Delhi's traditional manufacturing. However, Thakur Exclusive has brought renewed energy and large-scale manufacturing operations back to the area, upscaling its class.

The brand's extensive and diverse collection, ranging from unstitched suits, stitched suits, kaftans,anarkalis, festive wear and all designer trends, caters to wholesalers, resellers, and multi-designer stores across the country and abroad. Each garment reflects a commitment to traditional craftsmanship while embracing evolving fashion sensibilities.

Where Celebs and Retailers AlignThakur Exclusive's designs are not just popular among retailers--they're also spotted styled by celebrities and have been on major platforms like Bigg Boss and TV serials. With numerous TV stars and influencers donning their garments, the brand has gained recognition for its elegant, luxurious, and affordable women's ethnic pieces that photograph and perform well on-screen.

These celebrity endorsements have given Thakur Exclusive a style stamp that fuels demand in bulk markets, with retailers/re-wholesalers eager to stock pieces already admired by trendsetters.

Scaling with Vision and Legacy"What you see today is not an overnight success. It's four generations of trust, creativity, and hard work," says a company spokesperson, Shri Inder Bajaj.

"Our strength lies in the fact that we never moved away from our roots--we've only grown deeper and stronger within them"- Luv Bajaj (Gaurav) and Kush Bajaj (Bobby).

With over 1000 employees, 3 central manufacturing units, an export-grade printing unit, and a vast network of wholesalers and buyers, the brand is strategically positioned to dominate India's women's ethnic wholesale market. Its expansion is guided by strong operational efficiency, aggressive market outreach, and an unwavering commitment to quality and proper design.

From the narrow lanes of Chandni Chowk to Fatehpuri, and from celebrity wardrobes to international markets, Thakur Exclusive continues to redefine what it means to be a true leader in women's ethnic fashion wholesale.

