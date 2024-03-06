PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 6: The under-grad summit, one of Telangana's largest youth conference, a daylong event designed specifically for under graduates showcased the exposure, guidance, inspiration and networking to the enthusiasts.

Also Read | UCL 2023-24: Real Madrid in Strong Position Against RB Leipzig in Round of 16 Match.

This year the event featured an array of panel discussions with notable Civil services officers, including Tarun reddy. It also includes spotlight interactions with acclaimed singer PVNS Rohit and Damini. Influential creators and influencers such as Punju aka Unqgamer engaged attendees alongside HR professionals.

The agenda includes enriching keynotes, interactive games, standup comedy acts by Rajshekhar Mamidanna and Rohit Swain and a sundowner concert by Elyzium band.

Also Read | West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Announces Hike in Remunerations of ASHA, Anganwadi Workers.

The event showcased a special edition of speakathon, a competition seeking to crown Telangana's next top speaker, adding a competitive edge to the event's diverse offerings. Additionally, the summit featured a keynote address by Sashidhar kolikonda, CEO of Arvensys group, providing invaluable insights into the professional world.

Hosted by Student tribe, A forbes 30 under 30 listed organisation, led by founder Sri Charan Lakkaraju aims to foster a community over half a million students from more than 300+ colleges across South India. The event is platform for students, educators, professionals and industry leaders to engage in meaningful discussions, workshops and networking sessions, promoting growth, innovation and collaborations.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)