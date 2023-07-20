NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 20: ForgeTech India 2023 - the largest conference and exhibition for the Indian Forging Industry has been announced by the Association of Indian Forging Industry (AIFI). The apex body of the Indian Forging Industry will be conducting this event from November 3rd to 5th, 2023 at Mayfield Estate in Kharadi, Pune, Maharashtra.

In commemoration of the Association's 50th anniversary, AIFI launched first ForgeTech India in 2016 under the presidentship of Ranbir Singh. ForgeTech India is essentially a conference and exhibition aiming to unite the forging fraternity. The inaugural edition of ForgeTech India was held in Gurgaon in 2016 and witnessed a participation of over 800 delegates from around the world, while the second edition was held in Mahabalipuram in 2019 along with AsiaForge under the presidentship of S. Muralishankar, drawing in 1200 participants globally. The third edition of ForgeTech India will be held in Pune under the presidentship of Vikas Bajaj. & Vice Presidentship of Yash J Munot.

ForgeTech India 2023 is expected to be one of the largest gatherings of representatives from the Forging Industry at a single location, covering the diverse dimensions of the Forging trade and industry. This will also include the presentation of technical papers by globally renowned experts on industry developments as well as the exhibition of supplier capabilities and innovations such as equipment machinery and tooling. The event will witness display of new innovations and emerging technology, amidst interaction with peers and experts from forging and other related industries across the world.

The Convenor for ForgeTech India 2023, Yash Munot, Vice President, Association of Indian Forging Industry (AIFI) said, “It gives us immense pleasure to announce the 3rd edition of ForgeTech India in Pune. This conference and exhibition will undoubtedly play a significant part in fostering the relationship between the forging industry in India and its key stakeholders. With a focus on the growth and future trends of the industry, the third edition of the exhibition will assist us in offering a collaborative platform for all business partners of the sector. We at AIFI have consistently been at the forefront of taking proactive measures aimed at enhancing ergonomics for our members to increase their level of competitiveness through constant updating of information and technology, mutual cooperation and with proactive initiatives. We are glad to announce that, we are already receiving an overwhelming response from participants and exhibitors, since ForgeTech 2023 is taking place after the pandemic. Also, we are confident that attendance will be significantly higher this year than in previous editions."

Vikas Bajaj, President of Association of Indian Forging Industry (AIFI) said, “In order to improve and modernize our facilities and productivity, we endeavored to establish a forum where knowledge, insights, economic and environmental trends and industry best practices would be discussed and shared. We have succeeded in this goal when the first chapter of ForgeTech India was launched. This exhibition allows all visitors to connect with veterans of the forging industry and observe exhibits to learn more about innovative technology and the future of the forging industry. In this edition, the response from the industry has been overwhelming with over 200 delegates and almost 50 exhibitors have already registered for India’s biggest biennial conference cum exhibition.”

The Association of Indian Forging Industry (AIFI) at present consists over 200 members, accounting for more than 80% of the total production of the Indian forging industry. The role of AIFI is to promote and develop the Indian Forging Industry to meet the demands and expectations of forging customers and end users, both domestic and global by improving the business environment for its members and contribute increasing their competitiveness through mutual co-operation and understanding of all parties concerned and constant updating of information and technology. Additionally, AIFI arranges for regional meeting across the country to understand issues and trends in the forging industry.

There are a limited number of seats and spaces available for attendance and exhibition. For more information and registration, please visit the website.

ForgeTech 2023: forgetechindia.in.

The Indian Forging Industry has always been a major growth driver of the Indian manufacturing sector and is one of the important industries for the success of automobile, power sector and general engineering in the country. The Association of Indian Forging Industry (AIFI) is the umbrella organization of the forging Industry in India with more than 200 members across India. Its members’ products include rough forgings and/or machined/finished parts like Crankshafts, Connecting Rods, Camshafts, Shifted Fork, Steering Components, Crown Propeller Shafts, Gear Box Components; Crown Wheel and Pinions, Front Axle Beams, Rear Axle Shafts, Earth Moving Link, Suspension parts, CV joint parts , Braking parts ,Auto electrical components , Railway Wheel , Flanges/Pipe Fittings, Industrial Valves etc. The forging industry, which is a major supplier to the auto companies and a critical industry that generates employment, has been continuously plagued with incessantly rising industrial fuel and steel prices resulting in rising input costs and shrinking margins.

AIFI has been the spokes body of the Indian Forging Industry for over four decades. It has played a major role in encouraging proactive dialogue between all the relevant stakeholders like the industry and Government (both in terms of suggestions for policy making and problem-solving), as also between the industry and the market (User industries-domestic and global customers. India is the 2nd largest producer of forgings globally next to china.

