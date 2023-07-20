New Delhi, July 20: The next-gen iPhone series is soon launching in the market, and the Apple loyalists, especially iPhone users could not be more excited. The upcoming iPhone 15 series is likely to enter mass production in August 2023.

Ahead of the launch dates, there is a lot of speculation and excitement about the features of the upcoming iPhone 15 series. In this article, we offer everything you need to know about the next major launch from Apple. OnePlus 12 Next-Gen Flagship Smartphone Speculated to Launch Globally, Including India in January, 2024; Checkout Expected Specs and Other Key Details.

Apple iPhone 15 Features

iPhone 15 series will also have the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Max models. Apple iPhone 15 will come with 8GB of RAM and the memory expansion will be available for other models.

The phone is rumoured to come with a 6.06-inch display.

The iPhone 15 is likely to get a C-type USB port to comply with the new European rules.

It indicates the presence of a new mute button, large camera module and unified volume button.

The camera setup will have a new three-stacked sensor to help capture more light with improved image quality. Users can take photos in Apple ProRAW.

Report states it will be available in crimson and green shades.

It is said to have a triple rear camera and a 48 MP camera. The new periscope zoom lens will be exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, giving it the best camera system. With the periscope lens, the optical zoom will be higher than ever on any previous iPhone, increasing to around 6x instead of the current 3x.

It is said to be equipped with larger batteries than iPhone 14.

It will have a speaker grill at the bottom.

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models are expected to run on an A16

Bionic chip, while the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max could run on A17 Bionic SoC. Realme C53 Launched in India with 108MP Camera and Good Specs at Affordable Pricing; All Key Specs, Price and Other Details Inside.

Apple iPhone 15 Price

The expected price for iPhone 15 series is said to be around Rs. 78,000. These are all based on rumoured specifications. Although the release date of the iPhone 15 is not announced, some reports speculate to be in September 2023.

