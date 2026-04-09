VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 9: The Battle for Blindness Foundation, a leading nonprofit dedicated to empowering visually impaired girls through sports and education, founded by humanitarian and social impact leader Mr Ram Kumar, proudly celebrates the extraordinary achievement of Simu Das, who represented India at the Women's T20 World Cup for the Blind 2025 in Colombo, where the Indian team emerged as the world champion.

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From Silent Struggles to Global Recognition

Born completely blind in a small village in Assam's Nagaon district, Simu's early life was marked by abandonment, poverty, and minimal expectations from society. Simu's journey is one of extraordinary courage and transformation. She faced immense personal and social challenges, including her father's abandonment and her mother's struggle with illness and poverty. Yet, through sheer determination and an unbreakable spirit, Simu discovered her purpose in cricket -- a sport she learned to "see" through sound, teamwork, and intuition.

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The Battle for Blindness Foundation: A Turning Point

Her life took a defining turn in 2022 when she came under the mentorship and care of Mr Ram Kumar, founder of The Battle for Blindness Foundation. Recognising her potential, Mr Kumar supported her with a free residential place in their hostel in Delhi for abandoned blind girls. The Foundation provided her with financial support, structured cricket training, educational support, proper nutrition, and an environment that nurtured self-belief and independence. This holistic ecosystem helped convert her passion into performance and positioned her for national recognition.

"Simu represents what our mission truly stands for -- turning barriers into breakthroughs. When society sees blindness as a limitation, we see it as a different way of perceiving the world," said Mr Ram Kumar, Founder of The Battle for Blindness Foundation. "Her success is a victory for every visually impaired girl who dreams of changing her destiny."

Under the vision and leadership of Founder Mr Ram Kumar, the organisation has been nurturing blind and visually impaired girls through safe accommodation, education, skill development, sports training, and the emotional support they often lack at home.

Making History at the Women's T20 World Cup for the Blind

Simu's dedication and the Foundation's consistent support culminated in a landmark achievement when she was selected as a B1 all-rounder for the Indian Blind Women's Cricket Team. In November 2025, she became part of the historic squad that won the first-ever Women's T20 World Cup for the Blind in Colombo.

Her contribution to India's undefeated World Cup campaign has not only brought pride to the nation but has also transformed perceptions about disability and potential. The team's success has been widely celebrated across India. Simu's success was also celebrated in her home state of Assam.

State Recognition and National Pride

Acknowledging her outstanding contribution to sports, the Government of Assam, under the leadership of Hon'ble Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, honoured Simu with a ₹10 lakh cash award and a government job. This recognition reflects her extraordinary journey from adversity to achievement, inspiring thousands of young and visually impaired athletes across the country.

A Triumph Made Possible Through Support

Founder Mr Ram Kumar stated,"Simu's success is a shining example of what happens when talent is supported with care, opportunity, and determination. At The Battle for Blindness Foundation, we are committed to ensuring that no girl with visual impairment is left behind due to circumstances she cannot control."

The Foundation also expressed deep gratitude to its donors and well-wishers, whose contributions make such transformations possible. Each donation supports education, residential care, nutrition, training, and long-term empowerment for blind girls like Simu.

About The Battle for Blindness Foundation

Based in New Delhi, The Battle for Blindness Foundation is dedicated to supporting blind and visually impaired girls through free residential stay, nutritious meals, scholarships, training, vocational development, adaptive sports coaching, academic support, healthcare, and empowerment workshops. Since 2022, the organisation has been a haven for many girls abandoned or neglected due to their disability, helping them rebuild their futures with dignity and opportunity. The Foundation continues to champion inclusion and equality by helping its beneficiaries become independent role models and global achievers.

The Battle for Blindness FoundationNew Delhi, IndiaEmail: info@battleforblindness.orgContact: +91-8383933493Website: www.battleforblindness.org

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