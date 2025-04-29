BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], April 29: The Body Shop India unveiled its Disruptive Pricing strategy in India across 12 of its most-loved product formats. With prices starting at new, more inviting entry points, this move is designed to welcome even more customers into the world of The Body Shop. The new strategy reflects the brand's commitment to delighting and responding to the Indian consumer preferences and staying ahead in the beauty landscape. Rahul Shanker, Group CEO, Quest Retail, said: "This is a long-view strategy--rooted in our values and backed by real customer insight. For over two decades, Indian customers have loved us for what we stand for. In order to remain truly inclusive, we must address accessibility in a more meaningful and sustained way. Our ambition is to democratize ethical beauty for the next generation--channel agnostic, gender-agnostic, values-driven, and deeply conscious of what they consume." To support the launch, The Body Shop India has rolled out its "More Love for Less" campaign that spotlights the love, joy and excitement of customers across age-groups to the newly accessible, fresh price points. With a Digital 1st approach, the central theme of "More Love for Less", is shot with the creative direction that reflects the diversity of the Indian consumers. The campaign celebrates the unfiltered joy of customers. It reflects how consumers are embracing the change: catching trends, stocking up, gifting generously, and rediscovering rituals they love. The storytelling is emotionally resonant, with protagonists across age-groups joining the narrative. By offering the same rich ingredients and trusted formulations at better prices, The Body Shop is showing that it cares. With this strategic shift, The Body Shop is unlocking meaningful access to products that customers already love and trust. This is not a seasonal or reactive move--it is a long-term recalibration of The Body Shop's approach an omni-channel level. By lowering the entry threshold while retaining its ethical sourcing, quality benchmarks, and brand ethos, The Body Shop is building a stronger foundation for sustained growth and loyalty in India's dynamic & competitive beauty landscape. More Love for Less digital video campaign: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KFUmsdrm508 Click here to Shop now!

