New Delhi [India], January 16: The Body Shop, a British-born ethical beauty brand, on the occasion of National Youth Day, continued the journey of its Youth Collective Council 2.0 (YCC 2.0) by hosting an insightful session on sustainability with climate author, documentary filmmaker, and environmental artist who blends storytelling, science, and strategy to reimagine how we fight the climate crisis - Aakash Ranison.

YCC 2.0 reflects the brand's ongoing effort to integrate youth perspectives into decision-making with the objective to position The Body Shop as a catalyst for societal change and youth empowerment, nurturing a community committed to sustainable values and inclusive progress.

During the session, Aakash Ranison highlighted his "One Million Students" mission, aimed at educating and mobilising one million students across Tier 1 cities to embed sustainability into everyday decision-making and influence consumption-led change. He spoke about YCC 2.0 as a reflection of The Body Shop's continued focus on integrating youth-led insights into business strategy and decision-making, drawing from his experience as a long-standing contributor to the brand's YCC journey.

A climate optimist, Ranison underscored the role of awareness and education in enabling youth-led climate action, while emphasising how ethical beauty brands like The Body Shop can go beyond products to act as platforms that empower youth voices and drive long-term systems change.

Commenting on the initiative, Rahul Shanker, Group CEO, Quest Retail - The Body Shop, said, "At The Body Shop, we believe in real change begins when businesses listen to the voices shaping the future. Youth Collective Council 2.0 represents our commitment to opening up decision-making spaces to the next generation and embedding their perspectives into how businesses evolve. Initiatives like these reflect The Body Shop's purpose-led approach to nurturing responsible consumption, inclusive growth, and long-term change."

