Goa [India], September 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Boho Box by TWH Hospitality is amongst the top waterfront cafes in North Goa. The newly opened bohemian-themed sports bar & cafe is a beautiful place to be seen and to have a gala time with family and friends.

The Boho Box by TWH Hospitality is Goa's one of the largest and the most frequented sports bar & cafe located bang on the famous Baga River. The sports bar & cafe in north Goa boasts of a beautiful view of the river and the unending greens. The cafe not just serves a great and elaborate coffee & cocktail menu but also has an authentic continental cuisine specially curated for its visitors.

Touted to be amongst the best cafes in Goa specially in North Goa, The Boho Box is a beautifully designed sports bar & cafe with special corners dedicated to the famous soccer players like Messi & Ronaldo via hand painted mural arts. The cafe's upper deck which has the most beautiful river view in entire Goa, also showcases the famous trophies won by Indian athletes since Independence. Guests can also enjoy playing from the variety of indoor sport options available like chess, cards, ludo, dart boards and many more. The sports cafe is gradually becoming the place to be seen in Goa amongst the young travellers who travel frequently to goa. With every table equipped with charging stations and the cafe providing a strong Wi-Fi, it is also famous amongst travellers who travel to goa for staycation or workation and would love to work from the cafe which is also one of the most popular Coworking spaces in goa.

So, with delectable continental cuisines, perfect cocktails, signature coffees and a great hospitality, one can easily conclude that The Boho Box by TWH hospitality is amongst the best cafes in goa and is already being touted as one of the top places to visit in Goa, especially when in North Goa.

