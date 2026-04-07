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Gurugram (Haryana) [India], April 7: The Indian startup ecosystem is witnessing a fundamental pivot from "copycat" commerce to high-moat engineering. The Indian Startup School (ISS) today officially announced its latest cohort, selecting a definitive group of 25 visionary founders from a hyper-competitive pool of 3,500++ applicants.

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Spanning Deep-Tech, FinTech, SaaS, and D2C, this group represents the "creme de la creme" of Indian innovation, identified at a time when the domestic ecosystem is hungry for sustainable, IP-driven growth.

The Indian Startup Revolution

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Among the selected ventures, the tilt toward AI-native infrastructure is undeniable. Vanshika Sharma's Noida-based Grae AI is looking to dismantle legacy Hospital Information Management Systems (HIMS) with self-improving intelligence loops. Meanwhile, Tejaas (New Delhi) is pushing the boundaries of "vibe coding" with AutoRobotics Studio (ARS), a pipeline that generates complex CAD models and firmware from simple prompts--slashing development timelines from weeks to minutes.

In the consumer space, the cohort reflects a shift toward "Indi-cool" and gamification. Harshvardhan Kaushik is capturing Indian nostalgia with Rasavat, a premium RTD cocktail brand, while Naman R. Singh of Chandigarh is turning fitness into a territorial conquest with his gamified app, RunReign.

A Founder-First Philosophy

"The era of subsidized growth is over; the era of the builder has begun," said Shivang Slathia, CEO of Indian Startup School. Slathia, who has been a vocal proponent of the 'Make in India' mission, believes this cohort is a testament to the country's maturing engineering talent."We aren't just looking for business plans; we are looking for obsessives. This cohort was chosen because they possess the technical depth to disrupt global markets from Indian soil. At ISS, our goal is to provide the 'fuel' of mentorship and seed access that turns these high-potential sparks into the next generation of Indian Unicorns." -- Shivang Slathia, CEO, ISSLuke Talwar, Managing Director of Indian Startup School, emphasized the structural importance of such programs in the current economic climate.

"India is no longer just the back office of the world; it is the laboratory. By mentoring these 25 founders, we are institutionalizing a culture of 'learning by doing.' The diversity in this list--from Madhubani to Ahmedabad--proves that innovation is no longer restricted to Tier-1 hubs. We are building a bridge between raw ambition and global scale." -- Luke Talwar, MD, ISS

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The announcement comes as global giants double down on the Indian subcontinent. Y Combinator (YC) has recently localized its "Startup School India" curriculum for India, acknowledging that the nation's unique challenges require a bespoke approach. This move, coupled with the new entry of Foundery--a specialized platform designed to provide support to early-stage "hackers" building consumer brands--suggests that the competition for India's best talent is reaching a fever pitch. But ISS remains the first choice of founders building in India for the world.

Selected Founders and Startup Ideas

Technology and AI-Driven Innovation1. Vanshika Sharma (Noida) Grae AI: Building AI-native replacements for legacy Hospital Information Management Systems (HIMS). By creating a self-improving intelligence loop from bedside to molecule, Grae AI is set to revolutionise Health-Tech and clinical research.

2. Tejaas (New Delhi) AutoRobotics Studio (ARS): An AI-native pipeline that generates CAD models and firmware from a single prompt. This "vibe coding" approach to robotics aims to collapse weeks of manual integration into under ten minutes.

3. Krish Manoj Parmar (Mumbai) Spectrum: A digital growth agency that merges website development with AI-powered automation. Spectrum provides a one-stop solution for businesses to automate operations using AI agents while scaling through lead-generation strategies.

4. Battu Yaswanth Mohan (Bangalore Rural) Aananthal Technologies: A multidisciplinary tech startup developing smart electric wheelchairs and IoT-enabled pet health management systems. Their focus on embedded technologies addresses real-world challenges in mobility and industrial automation.

FinTech and New-Age Finance5. Armaan Singh (Delhi) Homefin: A revolutionary PropTech venture introducing shared equity agreements to India. Homefin allows homeowners to access cash by unlocking property value without the burden of traditional debt.

6. Nikhil Jha (New Delhi) CreditFlow: A QR-code-based repayment system for small merchants. By routing a small portion of daily digital sales directly to lenders, CreditFlow ensures that business debt repays itself without the shock of lump-sum payments.

7. Atharv Patil (Kolhapur) Udhar Management: A digital lending platform focused on transparent credit management for small vendors. This mobile-first solution modernises informal credit systems to improve cash flow for local communities.

8. N Sandeep Singha (Silchar) Community Investment Platform: A financial tool designed to democratise investment and wealth creation at the grassroots level through community-led funding models.

Consumer Brands and Sustainable D2C9. Harshvardhan Kaushik (Faridabad) Rasavat: A premium Ready-to-Drink (RTD) cocktail brand. Rasavat captures Indian nostalgia: from Raw Mango to Kala Khatta, crafting sophisticated flavours for a new generation of curious drinkers.

10. Rajveer Saluja (Ludhiana) Sustainable Marketplace: A dedicated platform for domestic and sustainable lifestyle brands that currently lack an online presence, bridging the gap between ethical production and digital consumers.

11. Ahrar Sayeedi (Kishanganj) Agri-Infrastructure Hub: An integrated infrastructure and agribusiness platform. By combining construction material distribution with agricultural inputs, this model drives rural development and supply chain efficiency.

12. Neha Garg (Gurgaon) Cosmetic Innovation: A forward-thinking cosmetic brand focused on high-quality formulations for the modern Indian consumer, addressing the growing demand in the Beauty and Personal Care (BPC) sector.

Hyperlocal, EdTech, and Social Platforms13. Akshit Sharma (Delhi) Hyperlocal Discovery App: Combining TikTok-style short videos with real-time crowd data. This platform allows users to discover the "vibe" and "occupancy" of local cafes and nightlife spots instantly.

14. Harshul Yadav (Jhansi) Bright Bridge: A free, AI-powered EdTech platform for global university discovery. It levels the playing field by providing expert-level university matching and visa guidance to every student for free.

15. Naman R. Singh (Chandigarh) RunReign: A gamified fitness application where users "claim" real-world map territories by running. It turns the morning jog into a competitive, GPS-tracked conquest for area dominance.

16. Muskaan Gupta (Yamuna Nagar) LinkedIn for Sports: A dedicated networking platform for athletes, players, and coaches to gain recognition and professional connections within the sporting ecosystem.

17. Samar Mehta (Gurugram) Ticketing Innovation: A streamlined ticketing platform designed to modernise access and management for events and experiences across urban India.

18. Arjit Awasthi (Lucknow) - SnapHire: Real-time blue-collar labour marketplace with embedded payments.

Commerce and Service Disruption19. Akshay Jain (Delhi) B2B Textile Trading: A specialised application designed to streamline the complex Indian textile ecosystem, facilitating seamless bulk trading between manufacturers and retailers.

20. Arnav Jain (Lucknow) Offline Retail Support: A platform helping traditional retailers: from footwear to furniture, compete with e-commerce giants by expanding their local reach and boosting profitability.

21. Aashish Panjiyar (Madhubani) Attention SaaS: A MarTech product that helps local businesses buy guaranteed visibility through a structured network of content creators and distribution channels.

22. Joydeep Chakraborty (Kolkata) Medicine Price Discovery: A "Zomato for medicine" that allows users to compare prices across medical stores and receive delivery, ensuring transparency in pharmaceutical retail.

23. Varanya Vaibhav (Patna) American Smash Burger: Launching Patna's first authentic premium burger destination, bringing metro-style high-end dining and superior culinary techniques to Bihar's capital.

24. Adeel Saifi (Delhi NCR) Global Career Bridge: A venture assisting Indian students in mastering the German language and securing employment opportunities in Germany through a structured career path.

25. Pushpendra Rakesh Bhai Soni (Ahmedabad) Food Startup: A disruptive restaurant model reimagining the culinary experience through tech-driven service and local flavour innovation.

The Indian Startup School serves as a vital catalyst for the Make in India initiative and the Digital India mission. By mentoring these 25 selected founders, the program ensures that high-potential ideas receive the seed funding, mentorship, and industry exposure required to scale into the next Indian Unicorn.

Whether it is through FinTech innovation or Sustainable D2C brands, this cohort is set to define the entrepreneurial landscape for years to come.

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