Gurugram (Haryana) [India], December 12 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The first-ever BMW XM has been launched in India today. The completely built-up unit (CBU) is available for bookings at the BMW dealership network. Deliveries will commence from May 2023 onwards. As BMW M GmbH's 50th-anniversary celebrations continue, it brings high performance like never experienced before. The first-ever XM is the first standalone M model since the BMW M1. Like the legendary mid-engined sports car M1, the XM has been developed fully independently, with no conceptual baseline to be found in the BMW model range. The first-ever BMW XM exudes emotional potency beyond traditional norms and conventions. A unique vehicle concept, it wraps up various elements of an innovative drive system, and high-performance technology in a head-turning design. Vikram Pawah, BMW Group India said, "Driven by motorsport, the BMW M automobiles have lived up to the highest standards of agility, dynamics and power. Powerful engines combined with an expressive design, exude passion in every single aspect of these high-performance automobiles. A new era is beginning, an era of emotion, electrification and powerful technologies. Our very own interpretation of an expressive lifestyle is shaping BMW M in the future. A "BMW M only" creation, the first-ever BMW XM is an extravagant statement at the heart of the luxury segment. It has a resolutely unique identity like no other model in the BMW line-up. It has the best combination of electric power from BMW eDrive, the superior handling of xDrive and the uncontested high-performance of M. The XM is unapologetically forward-thinking and designed to breaks the norm. BMW M fans are all set to sit back and feel the power of something truly new." The car is available at an ex-showroom price as follows - The first ever BMW XM - Rs 2,60,00,000 *Price prevailing at the time of invoicing will be applicable. Ex-showroom prices inclusive of GST (incl. compensation cess) as applicable but excludes Road Tax, Tax Collected at Source (TCS), GST on Tax collected at source, RTO statutory taxes/fees, other local tax cess levies and insurance. Price and options are subject to change without prior notice. For further information, please contact the local authorised BMW Dealer. The first-ever BMW XM is available in seven exciting paintworks - Cape York Green, Toronto Red, Mineral White, BMW Individual Dravit Grey, Black Sapphire, Marina Bay Blue and Carbon Black. It features BMW Individual Leather Merino upholstery in Sakhir Orange, Deep Lagoon, Silverstone and Black. The car comes with a standard two-year warranty for unlimited kilometres. Repair Inclusive can extend warranty benefits from the third year of operation to the maximum fifth year without any mileage limitation. The high-voltage battery is covered by a warranty valid for eight years or up to 120,000 kilometres. BMW India Financial Services offers a complete package for loan, insurance and vehicle services. Benefits include flexible and customized ownership plans like BMW 360° Ultimate Finance Plan which gives assured buyback value of up to 5 years. Secure Advance (enhanced Roadside Assistance coverage with host of other benefits) is provided complimentary for the first year. Customers will also enjoy attractive offers to trade-in/upgrade to a new BMW. The experience is taken a notch higher as the BMW XM owner becomes a member of the exclusive BMW Excellence Club. The club unlocks unprecedented access to global events, curated experiences, and bespoke concierge services. The first-ever BMW XM.The first-ever BMW XM brings presence, exclusivity and performance together in an unconventional form without parallel. The exterior dimensions of the BMW XM underscore its impressive visual impact. The progressive design brings out the vehicle's supreme presence and remarkable performance equally to the fore. Smooth surfaces and sharp edges bring clarity and confidence to the front. The illuminated BMW M kidney grille, sleek twin LED headlights and large air intakes catch the eye. The outer border of each kidney can be opted in gold colour, while the inner surround provides contour lighting in the form of a sharply drawn - and, for the first time, unbroken - light ring. The light array formed by the upper headlight units and the kidney grille's contour lighting gives the BMW XM an unmistakable and boldly confident night design. The slim L-shaped rear lights have a conspicuously sculpted design and jut out strikingly from the body. Three diagonal light strips on the flanks reference the style of the BMW M logo and their louvred structure, also recall the rear view of the BMW M1. The hexagonal tailpipe trims are stacked vertically. Exclusive 22-inch M light alloy wheels add on to the vehicles style quotient. The optional 23- inch M light alloy wheels in Night Gold accents add to the presence of the car. The latest generation of M Sports Brakes with Black Callipers produces accurate stopping power. Optional red or blue callipers are available. The interior is inspired by a performance-focused M cockpit design combined with distinctive BMW X features and a progressive luxury ambience. The first element to catch attention is the new digital BMW Curved Display which is harmoniously unified into the cockpit area. The typical BMW driver orientation, clear reduced design along with an interplay of eye-catching graphics, modern colours and futuristic textures create an immersive visual appearance. The lines and surfaces of the instrument panel, centre console, seats and door trim panels create a powerful geometry that authentically reflects the performance of the BMW XM. The M leather steering wheel features M button and shift paddles with carbon inlays and red plus and minus symbols. The gear selector lever with its distinct cut-out, integrated cascade lighting and console knee pads create the perfect recipe for an intense performance experience. Illuminated front and rear door sill plates are crafted from brushed aluminium and bears the M logo. The multifunction seats for the driver and passenger offers outstanding comfort. A generous feeling of space, high-quality materials and extravagant design transform the rear of BMW XM into an exclusive M Lounge. Deep seat recess and a colour and material design that continues into the door trim panels combine to create an inviting lounge-like character in the rear seats with a snug and comfortable feel for passengers. Together with the sculptural, indirectly illuminated headliner, dark windows and comfort cushions in Alcantara create a novel feeling of space. The one-piece seating area and details such as the diamond-shaped structures in the headrest and stitching pattern convey comfort and luxury. The visually striking illuminated headliner of the BMW XM is a three-dimensional prism structure in Alcantara surface and discreet illumination gives the interior a particularly extravagant and progressive flavour. A special highlight is the interior surface in Coffee Brown Vintage leather for the upper sections of the instrument panel and door trim panels in soft nappa leather and has its own unique visual details that set it apart as one of a kind. Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System with 20 speakers and a 1,475-watt amplifier, along with illuminated elements generate an absorbingly clear and multi-layered 3D sound experience for people in all seats. The four-zone automatic climate control provides first-class comfort. A handsfree operation of tailgate gives easy access to a boot capacity of up to 1820 litres with 40:20:40 split option. BMW XM is the first-ever high-performance model with electrified drive system. This produces immense, instantaneously available power resulting in a thrilling performance experience. The M Hybrid system consists of a new V8 engine with M TwinPower Turbo technology and an electric motor integrated into the 8 - speed M Steptronic transmission. This newly developed plug-in hybrid system delivers a combined maximum output of 480 kW (653 hp) and maximum torque of 800 Nm. The combustion engine delivers up to 360 kW (489 hp) and a maximum torque of 650 Nm at 1600-5000 rpm while, the electric drive system generates a peak output of 145 kW (197 hp) and a maximum torque of 280 Nm at 100 - 5500 rpm. A high voltage 25.7 kW lithium-ion battery is situated in the underbody. It delivers a pure-electric driving range of up to 88 kms. The car sprints from 0 -100 km/hr in just 4.3 seconds. Top speed is electronically limited to 250 km/hr, although this figure rises to 270 km/hr with the optional M Driver's Package. The note of a V8 engine is unmistakable, but the XM also offers an emotionally rich sound experience in pure-electric mode with BMW IconicSounds Electric. The fourth generation 8 - speed M Steptronic transmission delivers smooth gear shifts and top levels of power delivery and shift comfort as well as impressive efficiency. Three driving modes can be selected using the M Hybrid button on the centre console. A hybrid default setting for the intelligently controlled interplay of the combustion engine and electric motor maximises efficiency or performance depending on the requirement. The M xDrive all-wheel-drive system maximises traction, agility and directional stability. Precisely controlled and fully variable distribution of power between front and rear axles and between the left and right rear wheels ensures masterful performance in any situation. BMW ConnectedDrive technology breaks the innovation barrier and turns the car into an interconnected digital device. Host of connected drive features include Digital Key Plus, Emergency Call, Real-time Traffic Information, and Remote Services through MyBMW app. BMW Live Cockpit Professional includes the freestanding 14.9" BMW Curved Display with Navigation with real-time traffic information and augmented view, a 12.3-inch digital information display behind the steering wheel and BMW Head-up Display. The latest BMW iDrive with Operating System 8, offers all the possibilities for interaction between occupants and the vehicle - using touch, gesture or speech. It is complemented by the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant which has a self-learning intelligence that adopts a driver's individual habits, proactively provides useful tips on new driving functions and seamlessly integrates smartphone apps. Regular Remote Software Upgrades ensure that the car is always up to date. Wireless smartphone integration opens access to a range of functions and apps. Smartphone holder integrated in the centre console allows inductive, Wireless Charging. My BMW App keeps an eye on vehicle status and includes 'Learning Navigation' which offers destination suggestions and traffic information based on driving habits. BMW Digital Key Plus turns a smartphone into a vehicle key enabling remote locking/unlocking and starting the car. The spread of driver assistance systems is more extensive than ever. Parking Assistant Plus with Surround View Camera makes parking in tight spots easier by taking over acceleration, braking as well as steering. The Reversing Assistant provides unmatched support in reversing out of a parking spot or through narrow driveways. It keeps a record of the last 50 metres driven and assists by taking over the steering. Standard specification includes the Driving Assistant, which comprises Front Collision Warning, Lane Departure Warning including lane return with steering assistance. The optional Driving Assistant Professional delivers an extensive automated driving experience with a combination of Active Cruise Control with Stop & Go function and Steering and Lane Control Assistant. The range of functions also includes the Emergency Lane and Emergency Stop Assistant, the Lange Change Assistant and Cross Traffic Warning. BMW EfficientDynamics includes features such as BMW eDrive technology, Electric power Steering, Hybrid-specific Auto Start-Stop, BMW EfficientLightweight, Active air flap control, efficiency-optimised all-wheel drive. Driving Experience Control switch and many other innovative technologies. BMW Safety technologies include six airbags, Antilock Braking System (ABS), M Dynamic Mode (MDM), Attentiveness Assistance, M Sport differential networked with Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Dynamic Brake Control (DBC), Active Roll Stabilisation with Active Roll Comfort, Performance Control, electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobilizer and crash sensor, ISOFIX child seat mounting and integrated emergency spare wheel under the load floor. Internet: www.bmw.inFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/bmwindiaTwitter: https://twitter.com/bmwindiaYouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/bmwindiaInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/bmwindia_official

To View the Image, Click on the Link Below:

Also Read | Yuvraj Singh Birthday Special: Lesser-Known Facts About the Former India All-Rounder You Need To Know As He Turns 41.

Vikram Pawah (President, BMW Group India) with the first-ever BMW XM

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

Also Read | Gingerbread House Day 2022 Easy Recipe: Get a Step-by-Step Tutorial on How To Make the Perfect Gingerbread House With Icing and Glass Windows (Watch Video).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)