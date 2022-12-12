Yuvraj Singh is a former Indian international cricketer who played as an all-rounder for the Indian national team in all three formats. He was a left-handed batsman and a left-arm slow orthodox bowler. The Indian legend was widely known as one of the best all-rounders in the world due to his amazing batting and bowling skills and exceptional fielding. Yuvraj is famously known for his 2007 T20 World Cup bout against England, in which he hit six sixes in an over bowled by Stuart Broad. Yuvraj Singh Birthday: Netizens Share Wishes for Former India All-Rounder As He Turns 41

Yuvraj Singh was born in Chandigarh, India, on December 12, 1981, he is the son of former Indian cricketer and Punjabi actor Yograj Singh. He began his career at the age of 13 with the Under-16 Punjab cricket team and in 1997 he made his first-class debut against Orissa in the Ranji Trophy but got dismissed for a duck. In the 2000 U-19 Cricket World Cup which India won under the captaincy of Mohammad Kaif, Yuvraj's exceptional performance as an all-rounder earned him the Player of the Tournament and the call-up from the national side. He made his international debut later that year on October 03 in an ODI match against Kenya.

In the 2007 T20 World Cup match against England Yuvraj scored 50 runs in 12 deliveries, making him the player to score the fastest half-century in T20I.

Yuvraj was the second batter after South Africa’s Herschelle Gibbs to hit six sixes in an over in international cricket.

He has seven Player of the series awards to his name in ODI cricket, the third-highest Indian along with Sourav Ganguly.

In an ODI match against Ireland on March 2011, Yuvraj became one of the players to score a half-century and take five wickets in the same match and the first person to do so in the World Cup.

In the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup, Yuvraj was named Player of the series, he scored 362 runs including one century and four half-centuries, and took 15 wickets.

Later in 2011, Yuvraj was diagnosed with lung cancer by a Russian doctor in March 2012 he was discharged from the hospital.

After his chemotherapy in Indianapolis, his cancer started showing full remission signs and he aimed to resume cricket and was selected for the 2012 T20 World Cup.

In 2014 he received the Padma Shri award and was also honoured with the FICCI Most Inspiring Sportsperson of the Year Award.

He has won two IPL championships in 2016 with Sunrisers Hyderabad and in 2019 with the Mumbai Indians.

He has played for India against the West Indies in 2017. The iconic all-rounder called the curtains on his illustrious career on June 10, 2019

